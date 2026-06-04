The Ridge apartment project advances to public hearings 

A proposed 363-unit apartment community near Ocoee-Apopka Road advanced to public hearings Wednesday, while a 502-home phase of the Paulucci Acres development remained under review following comments from city staff.

The Development Review Committee (DRC) reviewed three development applications during a brief meeting at City Hall.

The Ridge

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The committee recommended approval of The Ridge planned development Phase 3, a multifamily residential project proposed for the southwest corner of Ocoee-Apopka Road and Boy Scout Road. The development calls for 11 apartment buildings containing 363 residential units.

During the meeting, city planner Jean Sanchez said her previous comments had been addressed, including the submission of school concurrency documentation from Orange County Public Schools.

City engineer Dale Smith, representing public works, said an outstanding issue involved future traffic conditions on Bronson Lake Drive once it is connected to Ocoee-Apopka Road.

Smith said he is getting a speed study done, noting that turn-lane requirements could depend on the roadway’s posted speed. However, staff agreed the issue could be addressed during the project’s future construction site plan review.

“Right now, there’s not a right-hand turn lane,” Smith said.

With no significant outstanding comments, staff recommended approval and scheduled the project for the June 9 Planning Commission meeting.

Paulucci Acres

The committee also reviewed the third submittal of Paulucci Acres Pod 1A/B and 4, a proposed 502-lot single-family subdivision that represents the first phase of the larger Paulucci Acres development east of Vick Road and south of West Ponkan Road.

City staff identified several remaining issues that must be resolved before the project can proceed to public hearings. Hamza said planning and zoning had two minor comments outstanding. Smith also cited questions regarding references to a 5-foot sidewalk and a 12-foot path, as well as clarification concerning geotechnical “anomalies” shown on project mapping.

Because of those outstanding comments, staff requested a resubmittal and did not recommend the project for public hearings at this time.

Chandler Row

The committee also reviewed the Chandler Row plat application for a proposed 240-unit townhome development at 4648 Chandler Road. City staff said outstanding comments remain regarding roadway dedication details and whether internal streets will be public or private. The applicant will be required to submit revised plans before administrative approval can be granted.