Cold weather will keep bass deeper

Hello Folks,

We are in our second full week of 2026, and the fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good. We have a cold snap later this week, so that will slow things down just a little bit. The speck fishin’ should stay about the same but the bass fishin’ will slow down a little. It will take the bass a few days to get comfortable with the cooler water temps.

We have a new moon this comin’ Sunday the 18th. It’s gonna be cold… like down in the 30’s cold.

The specks are still bitin’ in Lake Woodruff and the St. Johns River. Folks goin’ out of Highland Park Fish Camp are catchin’ limits of specks most days.

The speck fishin’ is pickin up in the Harris Chain, too. I got a good report that some anglers were fishin’ the chain, and they caught some nice slaps right at dark thirty and early evening.

The specks are starting to bite really good in Lake Monroe and Lake Jesup. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on jigs tipped with a minner. The bass fishin’ down in Palm Bay at the Headwaters is still goin’ strong. Lot’sa folks are goin’ out with guides and shiners and catchin’ 20 to 30 bass per trip.

If you go to West Lake Toho, folks are catchin’ some nice bass on shiners down there, as well. So, hopefully, you’ll get a chance to do some fishin’ before this cold front comes to town. Just a reminder that this Saturday the 17th is the Get Hook’d bass and specks tournament on Lake Monroe. There’s a mandatory Captain’s meeting, and registration meeting on Friday night from 6 to 8 pm. This is a free event, so go on out there and catch some fish.

Also, Trophy Catch Season 14 is under way. You can go to the TrophyCatch website and register for your chance to win some great prizes and get some recognition about your big bass. The current leader for this season is John Shores who caught and released a 14-pound 11-ounce bass he caught in Lake Rousseau on November 19th of 2025. Season 14 started October 1, 2025.

If you folks don’t mind, I’m goin’ to take a little liberty here and let you know that I have an anniversary comin’ up this Saturday the 17th. I don’t want y’all to think I’m braggin’ here, but it’s still hard to believe that I’ve been doin’ this article for 42 years. I was given the opportunity to write a fishin’ column in The Apopka Chief and Planter newspapers in 1984. I had no clue what all this would mean to me after so many years. I want to thank John and Eileen Ricketson for this opportunity. John told me to write just like I talk, and we’ll see where it goes. I’ve had this job… or blessing… to still be a part of this community and the paper all these years later. I’m thankful that J.C. Derrick asked me to stay on and continue to write my fishin’ article. I’m blessed more than I deserve with this opportunity to continue writin’ a weekly fishin’ column about something I love so much.

I love to fish, and it’s been my great joy to pass on my fishin’ experience to others. I was taught to fish by my grandfather J.C. Powers. I taught my son Tim how to fish when he was around three years old. Then I taught my grandson Brett how to fish. So, fishin’ has been in my family for around four generations. It’s been my honor to write about somethin’ that I enjoy so much.

See ya next week.

Tip of the week: New Moon.

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!