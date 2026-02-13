Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
City hosts ribbon-cutting for new home

Sarah Merly

February 13, 2026 | 4:52 pm
The Griffins pose in front of their new home with representatives from the city of Apopka.
The Griffins pose in front of their new home with representatives from the city of Apopka.

Courtesy of city of Apopka

Key Points

  • The city of Apopka completed a new home at 118 W Eighth Street funded by a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant awarded in 2021.
  • Roscoe and Regena Griffin, residents since 1984, moved into their new home on Jan. 20, 2026, after applying for the grant in 2024.
  • The Griffins' old house was replaced due to poor livability, and their new home features an open floor plan and modern amenities like a walk-in shower.

The city of Apopka celebrated the completion of a new home at 118 W Eighth Street with a Thursday ribbon-cutting ceremony.  

“This project was made possible with funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG),” said a Feb. 6 city press release. “In 2021, Florida Commerce awarded the City a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) totaling $750,000, to replace three homes and rehab two homes.” 

Roscoe and Regena Griffin, who have lived at 118 W Eighth Street since 1984, applied for the grant in 2024. Their home is the second to be completely replaced through the CDBG grant. 

“The old house we were in was getting to be to where it wasn’t gonna be livable,” Regena Griffin said. “We were very excited about being approved and knowing that we were gonna get a new house.” 

The Griffins moved out of their old house at 118 W 8th St. on April 1, 2025.
Photo by Taiy Jones The Griffins moved out of their old house at 118 W 8th St. on April 1, 2025.

The Griffins moved out of their old house in April 2025 and lived with their son until moving into the new home on Jan. 20. 

“He [Roscoe] didn’t really want to leave,” said Taiy Jones, the Griffins’ granddaughter. “But yeah, they were excited. They were just ready for the process to be over very quickly so they can come back home, because even though it’s not the old house, it’s still home, because this is their property.” 

Jones said the former house was narrow, although her grandfather had added a front room and another bathroom over the years. The kitchen had lacked “wiggle room,” and the bedroom could not store much. Now, the Griffins enjoy amenities such as a flat-screen TVand a walk-in shower. 

“The living room was very small, so for them to have open-concept everything is just so nice, so they can get around without any problems,” Jones said. 

Regena Griffin said the most difficult part of the process was waiting for the new home, but she believes it was worth it. 

“It was worth the wait, because we actually love the space and the house and everything,” she said. “They did a beautiful job.”  

Taiy Jones (center) comes almost every afternoon to help her grandparents, Roscoe and Regena Griffin.
Sarah Merly Taiy Jones (center) comes almost every afternoon to help her grandparents, Roscoe and Regena Griffin.

Regena Griffin recommends those who qualify to apply for the grant and thanked the city of Apopka for the new home.  

“I don’t know name by name, but they know who they are,” she said. “I just want to send a thank you out to all of them.” 

The Griffins will celebrate with a housewarming party in March.

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

