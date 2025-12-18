OP-ED: Grant program funds remodel

By Mayor Bryan Nelson

The city of Apopka was given the opportunity to secure funding from the federal government’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program as an entitled entity, no longer under the Orange County umbrella.

The CDBG Grant program provides annual grants based on a formula to provide funding for improved housing, a suitable living environment, and expanding economic opportunities for low and moderate-income people.

The program was authorized under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974. CDBG grants can be used to acquire real property, demolition, rehabilitation of properties, construction of public infrastructure and assistance to private sector businesses that help with economic development, job creation and retention.

Each of the activities must benefit low or moderate-income people, prevent blight, or reduce the immediate threat to the health or welfare of these same individuals.

We received a CDBG grant back in 2021 with the thought of helping either rebuilding or remodeling older structures in Apopka. This $750,000 grant, along with the city’s $250,000 match, will help to rebuild three homes and do extensive remodeling on two other homes.

The selection committee received over 25 applications before selecting the five that we have funding for. Last Friday, we had a ribbon-cutting for the first house that we have completed, which is for the Ivey brothers at 708 South Washington.

Courtesy of city of Apopka The Ivey family celebrates their new home with a ribbon cutting last week.

We have another house on Eighth Street that should be completed next month. We are thrilled to be able to complete these projects with the help from our state and federal partners.

Each year, we can apply for a CDBG grant that will help improve the lives and livelihoods of low and moderate-income residents. We are excited to complete our first city of Apopka-only grant and look forward to continuing to look for additional opportunities to help.