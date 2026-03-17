Checkers to celebrate anniversary and remodel March 28

Apopka’s own Checkers restaurant will celebrate its 20th anniversary in the Apopka community from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on March 28 at 355 E. Main Street.

The celebration will include giveaways of Orlando Magic tickets and memorabilia, face painting and entertainment.

Festivities will also celebrate the restaurant’s recent remodel, which includes the new logo, murals honoring the Apopka community, and updated lighting.

“For 20 years, this Apopka restaurant has been part of the community, and this remodel is our way of celebrating that history while looking ahead,” said Russ Romeo, Checkers senior director of marketing activation, in a press release. “From the bold new exterior and murals to the lighting and energy of the building, everything about this restaurant reflects our ‘This Eats Different’ platform. It’s a dramatic new look that matches the flavor, value, and fun our guests expect, and it’s built to welcome Apopka for many years to come.”

The Checkers and Rally’s brand is based in Tampa and maintains over 700 locations nationwide.