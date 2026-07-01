Exercise caution while fishing on Independence Day weekend

Hello Folks,

Happy Birthday, America! This Saturday will be our 250th year of independence from British rule. I hope you and your family enjoy the celebrations safely here in our community and always remember the folks that got us here.

The fishin’ is still doin’ pretty good in most of our lakes. A few folks are gettin’ out there and catchin’ some panfish. But I wanted to let everyone know that because our lakes and rivers are still low, you really need to be careful while you’re out there fishin’. There will be a lots of boats on the water this weekend, and there are always gonna be some folks that drink too many adult beverages and then try to drive their boats. Please be especially mindful of your safety this weekend, and always be careful on the water.

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The bass fishin’ on the St. Johns River is still goin’ strong. It’s takin’ about 20 pounds to win a tournament on the river right now.

The Maitland Wednesday Nighters caught some nice bass last week. Congrats to the team of John and Anthony who weighed in with three bass that hit the scales at 17.18 pounds. They also had Big Bass that weighed 9.84 pounds. There were two bass caught in last week’s tournament that weighed in at over 9 pounds.

John over at Bitters B&T reports that not too many folks are fishin’ due to the heat and the afternoon rainstorms that are often paired with lightning. The bass fishin’ on Lake Fairview is still doin’ pretty good.

The fishin’ on Johns Lake isn’t quite as good as it has been. The Wednesday Night Shootout had 23 boats that fished last week, and it only took 11.25 pounds to win. Congrats to Dalton Ray and Dana Ray who won last week. They also caught the biggest bass that hit the scales at 5.20 pounds.

Crackerboys Bass Club fished the Harris Chain last week, and it took five bass that weighed in at 17.93 pounds to win. Congrats to the team of Ken Lucas and Kevin Lucas who won the tournament. They also had big bass for the day that hit the scales at 6.89 pounds. Congrats to all those that fished on a very hot day out on the water.

They’re still catchin’ some shellcrackers down in Lake Kissimmee on red worms.

The water is still pretty low on Lake Okeechobee; the water level is right at 11 feet. The bass are still bitin’ pretty good on the “Big O.” Roland Martin Marina has a tournament trail that fishes each month. Last Saturday there were five teams that weighed in with 30 pound-plus bags of fish. Congrats to the team of Schirling and Nagdeman who won with 33.54 pounds of bass. There were 67 boats that fished that tournament. Big Bass for the day, which hit the scales at 9.27 pounds, was caught by the team of Farnham & Sexton. The next tournament is August 29 in Clewiston, down on the south bank of Lake Okeechobee.

Well folks, I hope you have a great safe and grateful to be an American Independence Day. The good Lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise… I’llsee ya next week.

Tip of the week: Remember: Stay Hydrated!

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK!