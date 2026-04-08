Community businesses to honor area teacher with prize package

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, wine and spirits store The Good Pour and Jeff’s Bagel Run will honor an area teacher with a prize package valued at $3,745.

“We’re inviting the public to nominate outstanding teachers from Orange and Seminole Counties who are going above and beyond for their students,” said a Tuesday press release.

The winner will receive a $500 gift card for school supplies, a private wine tasting, free bagels for a year, and catered bagels at the winning teacher’s school.

Nominations opened Monday and will close on April 24. Members of the BOHO Foundation — The Good Pour’s nonprofit — and The Good Pour will review each nomination and announce the winner by May 7. Community members may submit nominations at goodpour.com/teacher.