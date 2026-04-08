Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.

Community businesses to honor area teacher with prize package

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

April 8, 2026 | 2:09 pm
Set as preferred Google News Source
The Good Pour and Jeff's Bagel Run are teaming up for the Extra Credit Giveaway.
The Good Pour and Jeff's Bagel Run are teaming up for the Extra Credit Giveaway.

Courtesy of The Good Pour

Key Points

  • The Good Pour and Jeff’s Bagel Run will honor an area teacher with a prize package for Teacher Appreciation Week.
  • Nominations are open until April 24 for outstanding teachers from Orange and Seminole Counties going above and beyond.
  • The winner will receive a $500 school supply gift card, private wine tasting, free bagels for a year, and catered bagels at their school.

In recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week, wine and spirits store The Good Pour and Jeff’s Bagel Run will honor an area teacher with a prize package valued at $3,745. 

“We’re inviting the public to nominate outstanding teachers from Orange and Seminole Counties who are going above and beyond for their students,” said a Tuesday press release. 

The winner will receive a $500 gift card for school supplies, a private wine tasting, free bagels for a year, and catered bagels at the winning teacher’s school. 

Nominations opened Monday and will close on April 24. Members of the BOHO Foundation — The Good Pour’s nonprofit — and The Good Pour will review each nomination and announce the winner by May 7. Community members may submit nominations at goodpour.com/teacher.

Author

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments