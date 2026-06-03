Bass fishin’ after shellcracker season

Hello Folks,

It was really nice to finally get some rain, and I don’t wanna seem ungrateful, but I sure do wish we’d get some more!

I hope you didn’t miss out on the shellcracker season. We had a full moon over the weekend, and folks were out there just rakin’em in the boat!

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John over at Bitter’s B&T reports some folks in his area are still catchin’ a few shellcrackers out near the Highway 46 bridge. A few folks fished off the seawall in Lake Monroe and caught some shellcrackers over the weekend.

The bass fishin’ is still pretty good; it just depends on where you go to catch’em. The bass are still schoolin’ in the St. Johns River. John reports that it took a limit of five bass that hit the scales at 38 pounds over the weekend to win.

Lake Fairview has slowed down some, not too much. If you fish the lake durin’ the day, it’s been a little slow. The bite has been better at night, when it’s somewhat cooler.

The bass fishin’ on the Conway Chain south of town has been pretty good. You can always fish this chain and catch a lot of small bass, but right now the quality of bass hasn’t been real good. This is usually a tough chain to fish, but some big’uns are bein’ caught here lately. This has been a good chain to fish at night if you’re interested. There is a Wednesday night tournament there each week. They fish from 6 pm until 10:30 pm. It’s only $40 per boat.

The bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is still doin’ good. I mentioned last week that Rick and his brother-in-law Greg Fugate from Kentucky fished out there last week. Rick reports that they caught over 30 bass throughout the chain. They caught most of their bass on plastic worms and lipless crankbaits. They saw a lotta bass schoolin’ durin’ the day, and while they didn’t catch any big’uns, they sure had a great time catchin’ those bass they did catch.

Lake Kissimmee has been on fire with folks gettin’ their limits just about every trip. So, I hope you got in on that action this past weekend.

The bass fishin’ down at the Headwaters is still goin’ strong. Most folks are goin’ out with guides and catchin’ some real nice bass. You can catch’em on shiners and chatterbaits. If you get on the water at first light, the topwater bite is on. Once that ole sun gets up, you might try flippin’ the heavy cover and see if you can get a big’un to stretch your string.

I thought I’d mention the new phenomenon goin’ on in the world of fishin’. It seems folks are gettin’ excited about fishin’ with sea urchins, prickly pear, or uni baits for bass. There are all kinds of names for this new bait, so if you’re interested, just look online for ‘em or go over to Bitter’s B&T and John’ll set you up on how to fish with these baits and what hooks to use with ‘em. It’s a pretty neat lure, but, like I said, it’s new, and everyone is usin’em now to catch bass.

Well, y’all have a great week, and I’ll see ya next time.

Tip of the week: Go Fishin’!

SAVE A FEW… AND, GOOD LUCK!