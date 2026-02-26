Bass and specks begin to spawn

Hello Folks,

Just when you thought the cold weather was over, here we are with another cold snap! I really don’t mind the cold weather too much though, because I sure do get tired of all those hot days of summer. The fishin’ is still goin’ strong, and the specks and the bass are still bitin’.

Kyle at Bitter’s B&T reports that folks are catchin’ limits of specks in the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and even Lake Jesup. Most of the specks are bein’ caught on jigs tipped with a minner. Folks are catchin’ plenty of specks in Lake Woodruff, Lake Dexter, Crescent Lake, and the Kissimmee Chain, so if you’ve been waitin’ for the specks to start bitin’… well, what’re you waitin’ for? They’re bitin’!

We have a full moon comin’ up on March the 3rd, so this weekend and next week would be a great time to get some minners and gocatch some specks! The specks should be movin’ closer to the shoreline to spawn, but since the water is pretty low, they may still be a little deeper than usual.

The specks are bitin’ on the Kissimmee Chain, too, and you’ll find specks spawnin’ around the pads and reeds down there. The bass fishin’ has been really good, too.

The Extreme Bass Series held a tournament out of West Lake Toho, and it took five bass to hit the scales at 24.94 pounds to win. Congrats to Robbye Sanger and R.J. Sanger on their win. They also had Big bass that weighed in at 8.07 pounds.

Kyle also reports that the bass fishin’ on the Butler Chain is still doin’ good. You’ll catch a lot of keeper size and smaller bass. You have a mix of schoolin’ bass, spawnin’ bass, and feedin’ bass on the chain. You’ll do best with slow sinkin’ Senko type baits, lipless crankbaits, and chatter-baits fished around the submerged vegetation.

The bass fishin’ on the Harris Chain has also been good lately. The bass are startin’ to spawn, and folks are catchin’em on shiners. There is an iKon Tailgate Tour Tournament on the Harris Chain this weekend, Saturday the 28th. The tournament will be goin’ out of Hickory Point, so there’ll be a lot of boats on the water. Please be careful if you’re plannin’ on fishin’ up there this weekend.

Congrats to our good friend Bobby Bakewell on a recent fishin’ trip. Bobby wouldn’t share exactly where he was fishin’, but he had an incredible day on the water last week. He caught a five-fish limit that hit the scales at 50.09 pounds. He reports that it’s the biggest bag of bass in his life! He also said he caught his new personal best bass that hit the scales at 12.68 pounds. Folks, I’ve been fishin’ all my life, and that’s a fantastic day on the water for anybody that loves to catch bass!

The Maitland Chain is fishin’ great right now. Kyle reports that the guys fishin’ the Wednesday Night Shootout are weighin’ in some exceptional bass. As a reminder, the 2026 Wednesday Night Shootout season starts on Johns Lake, Wednesday, March 11th. Entry fee is $40 per boat. They fish from 5:15 pm until 9 pm. You’re allowed to weigh-in three bass per boat.

Also, I want to give a shout-out to Connor Hellebuyck who is the goalie for the USA Hockey Team. Team USA won the gold, over Canada, and he has a nice bass on the side of his helmet! Great job.

I hope you get a chance to do some fishin’ soon, and I’ll see ya next week.

Tip of the week: Big’uns on the beds.

SAVE A FEW AND GOOD LUCK