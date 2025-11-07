Area events offer opportunities to celebrate veterans 

Although Veterans Day falls on a Tuesday this year, Apopka is celebrating all weekend long. Explore the list below to see how you can honor the nation’s veterans.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Apopka Police Department Horsepower for Heroes

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: 10 S Forest Ave., Apopka

Join the Apopka Police Department for the inaugural Horsepower for Heroes car show. This community event is all about celebrating our heroes while bringing car enthusiasts together. There will be local vendors and food, a display of law enforcement vehicles, music, and an impressive lineup of cool cars.



Veterans Day Service

Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Location: 110 Athletes Row, Apopka

Pay tribute to our nation’s veterans at Patmos Chapel. A fellowship lunch will be provided for veterans and their families.

Sunday, Nov. 9

A Patriotic Salute with Vivacity for Veterans Day!

Time: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 2000 S Summerlin Ave., Orlando

Be a part of the live studio audience for this family-friendly musical stage show featuring songs from some of America’s most beloved artists (e.g., Glenn Miller, The Andrews Sisters, etc.) and characters inspired by the Golden Age of Radio. Personalized audience interaction, authentic old-time radio commercials and much more. General admission $30.



Monday, Nov. 10

Frames of Freedom

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: 441 S. Highland Ave., Apopka

Join Apopka Christian Academy for a special Veterans Day production.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Fourth Annual Veterans Day Service

Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: 23305 Oak Lane, Sorrento

Honor veterans at Sorrento Cemetery with special guest speaker Dr. Dale C. Smith, former professor and director of military medicine and history at the Uniformed Services University.

Veterans Day Program 2025

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: 10 S Forest Ave., Apopka

Join VFW Post 10147 at Kit Land Nelson Park for a ceremony featuring guest speaker Pastor David Schorejs, followed by food and beverages at the Apopka Community Center.