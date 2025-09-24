Apopka welcomes Jordan Walker as new athletic director

Apopka High School welcomed Jordan Walker as the school’s new athletic director on Sept. 10.

Walker’s arrival comes after the departure of Aaron Crawford, who moved to another position with Orange County Public Schools. Crawford spent three years as athletic director and had come under fire after declines across several Apopka sports programs, including the resignations of two marquee coaches and dozens of players transferring to other schools.

Jordan arrives on the job after living in Apopka since the sixth grade and growing through the school system as a teacher, coach and dean for four years. He said he is eager to continue the relationships he’s formed and help the athletics department thrive. He called the opportunity to direct the teams he once played for a “dream job.”

Walker brings a unique perspective to the position, having seen Apopka athletics from nearly every angle. He said his time as a dean sharpened his leadership approach, teaching him the value of communication and problem-solving.

“At the end of the day, this is their school, their sports programs,” Walker said. “I want to best represent them and represent the community. It’s about listening to what the stakeholders have to say and turning it into their vision, not just my vision.”

That mentality guides his effort of instilling pride and respect in Apopka’s student-athletes. Walker stresses that success is about more than wins and losses; it’s about building character. He wants students to take pride in the uniform they wear, the school they represent, and the memories they will carry long after graduation.

“If they can’t be responsible or respectful on the field and in the classroom, then the athletic talent won’t matter,” he said. “There’s more that goes into being an athlete and getting to the next level than just ability.”

Looking ahead, Walker aims to restore a winning culture while keeping athletics fun and engaging for students. One of his first initiatives is improving facilities, starting with the football stadium that hasn’t seen major updates in decades.

“The big project that I really want to take on is cleaning up the stadium,” he said. “It’s been the same stadium for maybe 30, 40 years, so just, freshening up the facilities to make them more appealing to everybody.”

Vinnie Cammarano Apopka High School

Under Crawford, Apopka renovated its baseball and softball facilities, but the projects were delayed and met with criticism from parents.

Walker emphasized his main focus will be keeping athletes at Apopka for their high school tenures, after dozens of departures led to the resignation of head football coach Jeff Rolson last May. Within days, head baseball coach Bobby Brewer also resigned citing a loss of joy.

Football, a centerpiece of Apopka athletics, is in a rebuilding phase, but Walker is confident in the team and coaching staff. He praised coaches Marcus Neeson and Dawson Shreiner, as well as long-time staple Coach Matt Anderson, for guiding the program forward.

“We have so many athletes on this campus and great football players,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement, but we’re finding the right people to help push and guide our young men back to that winning culture.”

Football naturally draws the spotlight at Apopka, but Walker is determined to keep the focus balanced across all sports.

“I want to build the community back up, try and get more involvement in all sports, not just football,” he said. “Apopka is more than a football school.”

He plans to rely on The Nest, Apopka’s student section, to generate excitement throughout the year. Student section leaders will receive all-sports passes to encourage them to promote and attend games, not just in football, but in basketball, baseball, soccer, volleyball and more.

“Get the word out, get to games,” Walker said. “Even if it’s a small matchup where there might be two people in the stands, let’s put 100 students in there. Just bring the energy.”

Even in his short time as athletic director, Walker has already experienced highlights. He recalled Apopka football’s first win of the season at West Port as a key moment for both players and coaches.

“It was a sigh of relief,” he said. “Even if we don’t win another game this season, the fact that the kids are still having fun and buying into Coach Neeson, Coach Shreiner, and all the other coaches’ philosophy and vision… that’s been my biggest thing. Seeing the buy-in, the kids still having each other’s backs no matter what, has probably been my favorite moment so far.”

Walker’s connection to Apopka runs deep, giving him a deep commitment to the job.

“I love Apopka, I bleed blue and white,” he said. “I don’t know if you’re going to get somebody who will work harder for the school than I will, just to get the athletic department front and center and moving in the right direction.”

Walker said he hopes to be in this position for a very long time and looks to leave a lasting impact on Apopka high school.