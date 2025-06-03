After 14-10 season, Bobby Brewer cites loss of joy for stepping down as Apopka coach

Bobby Brewer has told The Apopka Chief he’s stepping down as Apopka’s head baseball coach after six years.

The news comes days after Jeff Rolson’s sudden resignation as head football coach, leaving Apopka without leaders for two major sports programs.

“I’m going to miss wearing that Blue Darter jersey,” Brewer said. “I’ll miss the boys because we always got along well with the kids. I’ll miss the coaches, and I’ll miss all the games. But the biggest thing is, to the parents that really supported the program, I’ll miss them.”

Over his six years at the helm of Apopka’s baseball program, Brewer amassed a 91-48 record, a 2022 regional semifinal appearance, and three district championship game appearances.

Brewer’s departure comes after a 14-10 season where the Blue Darters were knocked out in the 7A District 4 Semifinals by the Lake Brantley Patriots, 5-4.

Brewer said that he was not asked to step down and that his decision has nothing to do with his losses in recent years.

“In five years, we had two 20-plus win seasons,” Brewer said. “We played for a district championship three times and went to the second round in the regionals. So it wasn’t about us not being successful. We won 17 or 18 ball games every year.”

Brewer told the Chief this week that the biggest reason he is stepping away from the program is that it’s just not as fun as it used to be for him. He clarified that the joy he has gotten from working with his players has been what has kept him here for so long, but he wants a new perspective.

“You got to have fun doing this,” Brewer said. “And again, it’s just to the point where things ain’t like they used to be. I love being a Blue Darter. I really enjoyed my time with the players, and I really enjoyed my time with the parents who supported the programs. And sometimes it only takes a few things or people to make it not. And I’m just not having any fun.”

Brewer said he would be entertaining other coaching offers and jobs and that he had already received a handful of potential landing spots.

“I’m just trying to figure it all out,” he said.

There is no word on a replacement or interim coach for Brewer as of Tuesday, June 3.