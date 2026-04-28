Apopka swears in new mayor, commissioners before hundreds 

With applause echoing through a packed Apopka Community Center, the city formally swore in a new mayor and three commissioners on Tuesday, marking a leadership transition following the March general election and April runoff election.

The Apopka Community Center had originally been prepared for 150 guests, but at least twice that number attended the oath of office ceremony.

State Trooper and News 6 traffic anchor Steve Montiero, who emceed the event, pointed to the overflow crowd as a sign of civic engagement.

“You look around in this room, they had to add about 40 extra chairs,” he said. “And then we got crews standing in the back there.”

Nick Nesta was sworn in as mayor, transitioning from his previous role as a city commissioner, alongside Commissioner Sam Ruth for Seat 1, Commissioner Diane Velazquez for Seat 2, and Commissioner Yesenia “Jesi” Baron for Seat 4. Commissioner Nadia Anderson for Seat 3, who was not up for election, also attended the ceremony.

The ceremony proceeded with the administration of oaths to each commissioner before concluding with the mayor.

Ruth, a lifelong Apopka resident returning to the dais after a decade, struck a tone of gratitude and community focus in his remarks.

“The victory of this is not mine alone. It’s everybody in this room,” he said. “I want to thank you all for wanting to put Apopka first. It’s what makes me wake up every day and want to come back every day to it, because I love this town, I love the community, and I love the people that are here.”

Velazquez, who was elected to her third term in Seat 2, emphasized continuity in public service and the importance of voter participation. She was first elected to the seat in 2014 and served until 2018, when she was appointed to the Orange County Planning and Zoning Commission. She returned to the Apopka City Commission in 2020 and has since continued representing Seat 2.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to continue to serve you,” the vice mayor said. “At the end of the day, we are the closest to you. We affect you. We are in your home every day.”

Velazquez also reflected on her long-standing working relationship with Nesta, noting that their time running for and serving on the commission together shaped her confidence in his leadership as he steps into the mayor’s role.

“Not only was he my co-commissioner early on in my career, he was one of my opponents,” Velazquez said. “I remember when your little girls were born, and I came to you and said, ‘I still want you to run. I still want you to come into the commission,’ and I supported you when you ran.”

Baron was newly elected to Seat 4 in a special election for Nesta’s seat, which he resigned from to run for mayor this past election cycle. She described the moment as both personal and collective, pointing to the support she saw throughout the room.

“I’m so honored and privileged to be here,” Baron said. “I am going to make sure that I represent each and every one of you.”

She added that she intends to approach the role with a sense of responsibility and collaboration.

“Let’s move forward together,” she said.

Following the commissioners, Nesta took the oath of office and delivered remarks outlining his vision for the city’s future.

“We are here. We did it,” Nesta said, calling the occasion “a monumental event in the history of Apopka.”

He framed the election results as a turning point.

“The residents of Apopka are ready for change and a new path forward,” Nesta said.

He acknowledged the challenges ahead but emphasized a commitment to transparency and accountability. He also outlined priorities that included infrastructure improvements, expanded park amenities, economic development incentives, and changes to the city’s budgeting process to allow earlier input from commissioners and residents.

“What really excites me the most is that we’ll be able to preserve our history and teach our youth how we’ve gotten to where we’re at today and show how we can work together to build a better, brighter Apopka,” he said.

The ceremony concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting and an invitation for residents to meet the newly sworn-in officials – a moment that organizers framed as an extension of the engagement seen throughout the event.

“You see what engagement has done,” Montiero said. “It’s this turnout.”