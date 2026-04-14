Nesta dominates Apopka mayoral runoff amid strong turnout

City Commissioner Nick Nesta won Apopka’s mayoral runoff election by 24 points Tuesday, easily defeating Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore in a race shaped by strong voter interest and turnout that exceeded expectations for a municipal runoff.

As of Election Day, voter turnout topped 20% of registered voters, surpassing earlier projections that participation would fall closer to 10% to 12% following the March 10 general election.

The runoff determined who will succeed incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson, who finished third in the general election and did not advance.

With both precincts reporting, Nesta captured 61.94% of the ballots cast with 4,934 votes, while Moore received 3,032 votes, equal to 38.06%.

At his Hilton Garden Inn watch party, Nesta, 34, thanked God for the victory and recognized his family and supporters for their contributions to the results.

“From this moment forward, I will work every day to represent all of Apopka with integrity and pride and with a commitment to move our city forward,” Nesta said. “Together, we will focus on strengthening our community, supporting our residents, and making Apopka a place every family will be proud to call home.”

Nesta also praised Nelson and Moore’s service to the Apopka community.

“Running for office is never easy, and I want to recognize my opponents for their service and their work that they’ve done for this community,” he said. “Public service requires dedication, and I appreciate anyone who steps up to serve.”

Moore, who had never lost a race until Tuesday, held her party at Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings.

“We didn’t get the results we wanted, but we knew we had that little shot back in March,” she said. “I have lots of opportunities — tomorrow is a fresh day, and God is good.”

Moore personally thanked each of her voters and said she looks forward to taking time off.

“At this point, I’m glad to have a break,” Moore said. “It’s been a long year.”



Voters cite growth, spending and leadership

Voters who cast ballots Tuesday pointed to growth, spending and leadership style as key factors in their decisions, with some also expressing a desire for change in the city’s direction.

Betty Wallace, who said she did not vote in the March 10 election but participated in the runoff, said she supported Nesta after researching the candidates.

“To me, he was better for me,” Wallace said, adding she was drawn to what she described as his potential to bring new ideas and address growth concerns.

“I think he might have some good ideas and hopefully maybe stop some of this overgrowth,” she said.

Thomas and Mary Wilson, who both said they voted for Nesta in the general election and again in the runoff, cited his approach to leadership and engagement with residents.

Mary Wilson said she watched Nesta speak at an event, telling people how he wants to hear from voters.

“He seemed more for the people,” she said. “I would love to have the people have more of a say in Apopka.”

Thomas Wilson added that he was drawn to Nesta’s age and perspective.

“I really gravitated to him because he was a lot younger,” he said. “I’m an older person, but I don’t want to see that older generation making these decisions anymore. I think we’ve run our course, and we need to keep moving.”

Ronnie Figueroa, however, said he switched his support in the runoff, backing Christine Moore after previously supporting Nesta in the general election.

“She doesn’t want to spend as much money but tries to conserve in different areas,” Figueroa said. “That I like. It’s not just spend, spend, spend. We’ve got to control the spending.”



Election operations run smoothly

Orange County Supervisor of Elections Karen Castor Dentel said voting across Apopka precincts proceeded without issues, with minimal wait times and steady participation throughout the day.

“So far, it’s smooth,” Castor Dentel said during a morning press availability outside the Apopka Community Center. “We have people at each of the locations who are eager to help our voters get their ballot, put it in the tabulation machine and send them on their way.”

With only one race on the ballot, voters were able to move quickly through polling sites.

“Since it’s only one election, or one contest, it’s easy – just fill in one oval and you’re gone,” she said. “There’s no lines or anything like that.”

Castor Dentel said the level of participation reflects strong interest in the outcome.

“I think people really care about the future of Apopka, and they’ve gotten to know these two candidates in the runoff,” Castor Dentel said. “People have strong opinions, so they’re coming out today to cast their ballots.”

When asked if part of the reason for the strong interest may be because Apopka has emerged as the second largest city in Orange County, Castor Dentel said it could be a reason.

“There are a lot of people who live here, and the mayor makes a big difference in the direction of the city,” she said. “Since Mayor Nelson is no longer in the race, I think that there’s a chance for new direction, and it depends on which one they want to pick and which direction they want to go.”

The winner of the runoff will take office April 28, when two newly elected commissioners are also scheduled to be sworn in.

Three total commissioners will take their oaths that day: Sam Ruth, who won Seat 1 against incumbent Alexander H. Smith; incumbent Diane Velazquez, who kept Seat 2 in a race against George “Smitty” Smith and Angela Turner; and Yesenia Baron, who defeated Malika Harrison for Seat 4 in a special election.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with reactions from the candidates.