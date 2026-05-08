Apopka softball stunned in regional quarterfinal

For the first time all season, the Apopka Blue Darters were silenced at the plate.

No. 3 seed Apopka saw its season come to an abrupt end Thursday night in the Class 7A Regional Quarterfinal, falling 2-0 to the No. 6 Spruce Creek Hawks on the road.

Mia Aeschilman hovers over the dirt as she prepares to release a pitch in the first inning

The loss ended Apopka’s season at 21-6 and closed the careers of 11 seniors who helped uphold a strong standard for Apopka softball. It is a tight group that has spent long careers together.

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After the game, the team shared tears and laughter in a final huddle on the field. Head coach Mike MacWithey reflected on the emotional final moments with the group.

“Knowing that it is kind of the last time on the field for 11 seniors altogether as a group, you want the opportunity to come together,” MacWithey said. “It’s similar to grieving, in a way, in the fact that you need to talk through your feelings, through the hurt, through the pain, through the disappointment and moment we are dealing with.”

Vinnie Cammarano Sydney Bartkin beats out a throw to first for one of their two hits in the game

Apopka never found an offensive rhythm against Spruce Creek, which made pitching adjustments after the two teams met April 22, resulting in a 16-10 Apopka win. The Darters spent the game pounding the ball into the ground, grounding out 18 times in 21 outs across seven innings. The team’s two hits were the lowest hit total of the season.

MacWithey credited Spruce Creek for changing its strategy after the teams’ previous matchup.

“They were well coached. They knew we knocked around the ball last time, so their strategy was, it’s gonna be low, low, low, and that’s evidenced by 5,000 ground balls,” MacWithey said. “All we did was bang the ball into the dirt. Their strategy was very functional. They got a couple in that we should have, and that was all.”

Apopka opened the game with three straight groundouts, setting up the frustrating offensive night.

Meanwhile, Mia Aeschilman opened strong in the circle with a strikeout, but Spruce Creek manufactured an early run after a triple to deep left and a sacrifice fly gave the Hawks a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Sydney Bartkin provided Apopka’s first baserunner in the second, beating out an infield single, but a double play erased the scoring chance.

Alicia Lopez rips a ground ball back at and past the pitcher’s glove

Aeschilman settled in afterward, tossing a clean second inning and working around traffic in the third. Bartkin preserved the one-run deficit with a strong catch on the center field fence after Spruce Creek threatened again.

The Darters’ best opportunity came in the fourth inning.

Shylah Pino opened the frame with a line drive single to center but was forced out at second on a Taylor Smith groundball. Smith stole second base, and throwing error put her on third. But Apopka could not bring her home, ending the inning with a flyout and groundout.

Spruce Creek responded with another threat in the bottom half, putting two runners on with no outs. Apopka turned to Ava Millspaugh in relief, and the senior limited the damage.

Ava Millspaugh blisters a pitch to the plate in the regional quarterfinal.

Millspaugh induced a fielder’s choice at home plate and another groundball for an out, but Spruce Creek pushed across a second run during the sequence to extend the lead to 2-0.

From there, the Hawks’ pitching stayed consistent.

Apopka went quietly in the fifth and sixth innings, repeatedly hitting routine grounders as Spruce Creek’s defense stayed clean behind its pitcher. The Hawks committed five errors in the teams’ previous matchup, but this time the unit played flawless defense.

Millspaugh gave Apopka a chance to stay within striking distance, working scoreless innings in the fifth and sixth while mixing strikeouts with weak contact. But the offense never recovered.

The Darters ended the game the same way they started it — with three more groundouts.

Apopka started the season 6-4 before rattling off 14 straight wins, going undefeated from March 24 through April 28. Lake Brantley snapped the Darters’ winning streak with a 16-4 win in the district championship game, setting up the road playoff game against Spruce Creek.

Despite the disappointing finish, MacWithey said the loss does not erase what the group accomplished together.

“We had a great team and did great things together,” he said. “We battled, we played, we loved, and we’ll take the L and go get some Cold Stone.”

Vinnie Cammarano Blue Darters huddle after the third inning to try and rally some hits.

As the seniors walked off the field together for the final time, the emotions reflected not only the end of a season, but the end of four years spent building relationships through the program.

“Almost all of them have been together four years,” MacWithey said. “A few spent more time with us together than they probably spent with their families almost, because we’re together three, four, five hours a day, five days a week. Part of the process is, yeah, we’re sad, but we’re thankful for the times we had and gave it our best shot.”