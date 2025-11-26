Apopka restaurants offer Thanksgiving specials

Want to have a great Thanksgiving meal without needing to cook? Try visiting one — or more — of the restaurants below. Some are open on Thanksgiving Day, while others are providing special offers Wednesday. It’s a great time to show gratitude for local businesses.

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day:

IHOP

IHOP will offer its normal menu Thursday and will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. at 1120 W Orange Blossom Trail.

Perkins

Sarah Merly Perkins will serve a holiday turkey dinner Thanksgiving Day.

Perkins, located at 989 W Orange Blossom Trail, will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and offer its regular menu in addition to a holiday turkey dinner.

Stephie’s Pub & Irish Eatery

Stephie’s Pub at 1061 W Orange Blossom Trail will offer a turkey dinner 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The menu also features mashed potatoes, soda buns and cranberry sauce. See the flyer below for more details.

Courtesy of Stephie's Pub & Irish Eatery Stephie’s Thanksgiving special

Restaurants Providing Special Offers Wednesday:

While these restaurants are closed Thanksgiving Day, they will give special offers to the Apopka community the day before.

Jeff’s Bagel Run

Sarah Merly Jeff’s Bagel Run will be open till 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is usually open daily till 2 p.m., but Wednesday guests may visit till 5 p.m. and enjoy a large peach or black tea for free with the purchase of a large beverage of any kind. JBR is located at 2107 E Semoran Blvd., Suite C.

Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings

Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings will offer Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday until 6 p.m. at $25 per person. Visit Just Like Momma’s at 44 E Fifth Street.