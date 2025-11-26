X

Apopka restaurants offer Thanksgiving specials

Sarah Merly

November 26, 2025 | 9:07 am
Stephie's Pub & Irish Eatery will offer a turkey dinner 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day.

Key Points

Want to have a great Thanksgiving meal without needing to cook? Try visiting one — or more — of the restaurants below. Some are open on Thanksgiving Day, while others are providing special offers Wednesday. It’s a great time to show gratitude for local businesses. 

Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day: 

IHOP 

IHOP will offer its normal menu Thursday and will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. at 1120 W Orange Blossom Trail. 

Perkins 

Perkins, located at 989 W Orange Blossom Trail, will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and offer its regular menu in addition to a holiday turkey dinner. 

Stephie’s Pub & Irish Eatery 

Stephie’s Pub at 1061 W Orange Blossom Trail will offer a turkey dinner 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The menu also features mashed potatoes, soda buns and cranberry sauce. See the flyer below for more details. 

Stephie's Thanksgiving special
Courtesy of Stephie's Pub & Irish Eatery Stephie’s Thanksgiving special

Restaurants Providing Special Offers Wednesday: 

While these restaurants are closed Thanksgiving Day, they will give special offers to the Apopka community the day before. 

Jeff’s Bagel Run 

Jeff’s Bagel Run is usually open daily till 2 p.m., but Wednesday guests may visit till 5 p.m. and enjoy a large peach or black tea for free with the purchase of a large beverage of any kind. JBR is located at 2107 E Semoran Blvd., Suite C. 

Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings 

Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings will offer Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday until 6 p.m. at $25 per person. Visit Just Like Momma’s at 44 E Fifth Street. 

Author

  • Sarah Merly is an editorial assistant and reporter for The Apopka Chief. She joined the Chief in May 2025 after graduating from Patrick Henry College's journalism program in Washington, D.C. In her spare time, Sarah loves watching rom-coms, visiting Disney, and throwing parties.

