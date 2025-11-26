Apopka restaurants offer Thanksgiving specials

Sarah Merly
Key Points
Want to have a great Thanksgiving meal without needing to cook? Try visiting one — or more — of the restaurants below. Some are open on Thanksgiving Day, while others are providing special offers Wednesday. It’s a great time to show gratitude for local businesses.
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving Day:
IHOP
IHOP will offer its normal menu Thursday and will be open 6 a.m.-11 p.m. at 1120 W Orange Blossom Trail.
Perkins
Perkins, located at 989 W Orange Blossom Trail, will be open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and offer its regular menu in addition to a holiday turkey dinner.
Stephie’s Pub & Irish Eatery
Stephie’s Pub at 1061 W Orange Blossom Trail will offer a turkey dinner 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The menu also features mashed potatoes, soda buns and cranberry sauce. See the flyer below for more details.
Restaurants Providing Special Offers Wednesday:
While these restaurants are closed Thanksgiving Day, they will give special offers to the Apopka community the day before.
Jeff’s Bagel Run
Jeff’s Bagel Run is usually open daily till 2 p.m., but Wednesday guests may visit till 5 p.m. and enjoy a large peach or black tea for free with the purchase of a large beverage of any kind. JBR is located at 2107 E Semoran Blvd., Suite C.
Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings
Just Like Momma’s Soul Food & Wings will offer Thanksgiving dinners Wednesday until 6 p.m. at $25 per person. Visit Just Like Momma’s at 44 E Fifth Street.