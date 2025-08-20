Jeff’s Bagel Run arrives in Apopka

Florida-based chain Jeff’s Bagel Run will host a grand opening for its new Apopka location Friday at 2107 East Semoran Blvd.

Jeff’s Bagel Run is named after Jeff Perera, who used to deliver bagels to family and friends during the COVID-19 pandemic. After his bagels surged in popularity, Perera and his wife opened the first Jeff’s Bagel Run in 2021 in Ocoee. The chain now has 19 locations across the southeast, according to the Jeff’s website.

Apopka store operator Alex Casanova said Jeff’s Bagel Run Apopka is double the size of the other Orlando locations, but the chain’s emphasis on unique flavors of both cream cheese and bagels remains the same.

“We go all over the place, from hot sauce cream cheese to cake batter cream cheese,” Casanova said. “Our very popular and savory cream cheese is the chive and onion, which goes well with the rosemary salt bagel.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run sells some unique bagel flavors, like cacio e pepe and poppy seed, every day. Other flavors arrive as bagels of the day, like pizza or spicy tomato grilled cheese.

“We have bakers that make their own recipes or make their own style bagel,” Casanova said.

One baker Casanova previously worked with at the Old Town location created the mocha cookie bagel of the day. She has now transferred to the Apopka location.

Casanova also said the quality of Jeff’s bagels helps the chain stand out from its competitors.

“When you get it immediately out of the oven and you open that bag, you’re getting a little steam and smoke action — it’s a game changer,” Casanova said. “Everything’s from scratch.”

Photo by Sarah Merly Operator Alex Casanova dips his pizza bagel in hot sauce cream cheese.

To create their bagels, the bakers at each Jeff’s Bagel Run follow a four-step process, which is emblazoned with illustrations on a large black chalkboard at the Apopka location.

Bakers first mix the dough, which contains water, flour, salt, malt and yeast. A large machine then forms the bagels at 60 bagels per minute. Bakers then boil and season the bagels before placing them in the oven.

Casanova previously operated 25 electronics repair store locations, including the one next to Jeff’s Bagel Run Apopka. But when his friend wanted to open a Jeff’s franchise, the chain piqued Casanova’s curiosity.

“I’ll never forget when I first walked in there,” Casanova said. “I was like, ‘This is so cool—the whole concept of the customer interaction.’ It’s kind of like an open kitchen. We’re all working in unison.”

Casanova then worked for Jeff’s Bagel Run’s Celebration and Old Town locations for a few months. Now, he invests all his time in the Apopka location and looks forward to the grand opening. He said hopes to have at least 120 customers on Friday, since the first 120 customers will receive special gifts.

“We’re trying to kick it into gear and be ready to facilitate all the bagel lovers out there,” Casanova said. “And maybe, if you’re not a bagel lover, you’ll have a bite, and we’ll change your mind.”

Jeff’s Bagel Run is open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.