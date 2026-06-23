Apopka resident sentenced to 27 months in federal prison

Apopka resident and Chinese national Xin Liu, 40, has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for defrauding elderly victims throughout Florida.

“We are unfortunately seeing a rise in the prevalence of elder fraud schemes orchestrated and executed by foreign nationals who target and financially exploit our senior citizens, depleting their life savings and leaving the victims destitute,” said John P. Heekin, U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Florida, in a Tuesday press release. “Raising awareness of these threats is vitally important to preventing more seniors from falling prey to these fraudsters and their schemes.”

According to the release, Liu drove to at least six locations across the state to receive money from elderly victims between July 22, 2025, and July 30, 2025. She attempted to pick up more than $95,000 total and had contacted victims through phone calls and electronic messages.

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Courtesy of Gainesville Police Department The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Xin Liu’s indictment on Dec. 31, 2025.

“Stealing from seniors is not just a financial crime, it’s a betrayal of trust,” said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley. “Older Americans should never have to fear being targeted by criminals looking to drain their life savings. This sentence reflects the FBI’s commitment to protecting older Americans and holding those accountable who target them.”

According to Mainstreet Daily News, Carley previously said that Florida ranks among the top three states in the U.S. for the number of fraud reports and total losses due to fraud. He also said government agencies will never require payments in gold, cash, gift cards or cryptocurrency.

“If something feels off or seems too good to be true, it is,” Carley said. “Don’t believe it. I want people to be suspicious when they get these types of calls.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office encourages people 60 or older who have experienced financial fraud to call the National Elder Fraud Hotline at 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). The hotline is managed by the Office for Victims of Crime and will allow case managers to “identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis,” according to the release.

“The abuse of elderly victims is shameful and one of the most disturbing crimes affecting our nation,” said Special Agent in Charge Ron Loecker of IRS Criminal Investigation, Florida Field Office. “IRS-CI will continue to work hand-in-hand with our partners and devote resources to protect the vulnerable by dismantling criminal activity that targets elderly victims.”