Apopka woman indicted for wire fraud

A federal grand jury recently indicted Apopka resident Xin Liu, 40, for conspiracy to commit wire fraud against an elderly victim via phone and email. John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, announced the charge last Wednesday.

“An indictment is merely an allegation by a grand jury that a defendant has committed a violation of federal criminal law and is not evidence of guilt,” said a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of Florida. “All defendants are presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.”

Courtesy of the Gainesville Police Department Xin Liu’s jury trial is set for Jan. 28.

Liu’s arraignment in federal court occurred Dec. 23 before United States Magistrate Judge Midori A. Lowry. Liu’s jury trial is set for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 28 before Chief District Court Judge Allen C. Winsor. If convicted, Liu will face a prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Criminal Investigations division of the Internal Revenue Service, and the Gainesville Police Department investigated the case. Assistant United States Attorney Adam Hapner serves as prosecutor.

The Northern District of Florida office is one of 94 offices nationwide serving as the country’s primary litigators under the guidance of the Attorney General.