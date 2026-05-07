Apopka prayer breakfast welcomes Magic legend, honors community organizations

Orlando Magic Hall of Famer Nick Anderson shared his faith before a crowd of over 350 guests Thursday morning at the Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the Apopka Community Center.

“Going to church every Sunday and giving praise — that’s what it’s all about for me,” said Anderson, the Magic’s first draft pick in 1989. “I wouldn’t be sitting here without Him because He’s had all those doors open for me, those avenues to travel. I put Him first before anything.”

Photo by Dana O'Connor Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast guests meet with Nick Anderson before the ceremony starts.

During the keynote, Anderson and emcee Joel Breidenbaugh had a lively conversation on topics ranging from college basketball and Orlando Magic history — including Anderson’s famous steal from Michael Jordan during the 1995 NBA playoffs — to his close relationship with his mother and his general advice for life.

The event brought together Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance (ACMA) pastors and community leaders from across Apopka to observe America’s 75th National Day of Prayer, which occurs the first Thursday in May. Apopka Mayor Nick Nesta read a proclamation for the day, and nine pastors offered intercessions throughout the morning for veterans, community leaders, first responders, teachers, children, churches, and the National Day of Prayer theme.

“The theme is ‘Glorify God Among the Nations: Seeking Him in All Generations,’ and the scripture that comes from is 1 Chronicles 16:24,” said Trinity Baptist Church pastor Jeremy Champion. “If you know that story, for David, this was an exciting moment, because what the Ark represented was God’s presence, and God’s presence was now among His people, where He was going to dwell. As we celebrate 250 years of our country, we want to see God dwell among our nation.”

As per Apopka prayer breakfast tradition, the ACMA also awarded two $1,000 scholarships to a pair of organizations, Amazing Hope School Academy and Open Heart Farms, the latter of which also received this year’s Pillar Award.

Photo by Dana O'Connor The Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance (ACMA) presents Open Heart Farms with a $1,000 check at the Thursday breakfast.

“Out of the heart, our mission statement is to build resilience and to create hope through the healing power of animals,” said Open Heart Farms co-founder Renee Beasley in a speech read by ACMA president Garry Proehl. “We have built the ministry through faith and a lot of prayer. It’s a reflection of following God’s call and His will.”

Shren Yeager, longtime prayer breakfast sponsor and State Farm insurance agent, called the opportunity to pray with his neighbors “a beautiful extension of what God calls us to do.”

“I think anytime we can get people together in the city praying, that’s the best thing that can happen to a city,” Yeager said. “Being so blessed by this community after all these years and continually blessed, I want to give back, and so supporting the community, and especially a Christ-centered community, is very important. It’s part of my ministry as a businessman.”