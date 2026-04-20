Nick Anderson is keynote speaker at Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast 

Nick Anderson, the Orlando Magic’s first-ever draft pick in 1989, will be the keynote speaker at the annual Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, on May 7.

The annual National Day of Prayer event, which is hosted by the Apopka Christian Ministerial Alliance (ACMA), brings together local government officials, business leaders, clergy and residents for a morning of prayer focused on the community and region.

With hundreds of attendees each year, the breakfast not only includes a keynote speaker but also a musical performance, a video presentation, and a community leader member from each sector – including local government, military and faith – leading attendees in prayer.

Anderson, the 11th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, played 10 seasons with the team from 1989 to 1999. During his tenure, he became the franchise’s all-time leader in several categories, including games played, field goals made and steals. He remains among the team’s top scorers and three-point shooters.

Following his career as an athlete, Anderson has continued his involvement with the Magic as a community ambassador.

He has received multiple honors, including induction into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2014, the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Florida Sports Hall of Fame in 2019. He is also remembered for a key defensive play against Michael Jordan during the 1995 Eastern Conference Semifinals that helped propel Orlando to the NBA Finals.

The 2026 National Day of Prayer theme is “Glorify God among the nations – seeking him in all generations,” based on 1 Chronicles 16:24, according to the day of observance’s website.

The National Day of Prayer falls on the first Thursday of May, welcoming people of all faiths to pray for the nation. The first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer in 1775, and Abraham Lincoln called for such a day in 1863, according to the National Day of Prayer website.

However, it was in 1952 when U.S. Congress codified the observance and President Harry S. Truman signed it into law. In 1988, the law was changed and President Ronald Reagan signed it, establishing the observance as the first Thursday of May annually.

The Apopka Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will take place from 6:30-8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, at the Apopka Community Center/VFW, 519 S. Central Ave.

Tickets for the breakfast and sponsorship opportunities are available online through the ACMA website.