Apopka Murals to unveil 3 murals in September

Apopka Murals has announced plans to complete three new murals by the end of the month.

“Apopka Murals is continuing its mission to transform blank walls into vibrant reflections of our community, culture, and creativity,” Apopka Murals said in an Instagram post. “Through our ongoing Downtown Art Walk project we keep Painting It Forward, in collaboration with the Creative Hub of Apopka and Central Florida Tang Soo Doo, we’re turning public spaces into public pride.”

According to Apopka Murals founder Luis Rivera, the project’s artists have painted 21 murals in the downtown area since June 2023, with seven at Phillis Wheatley Elementary. The three new murals will be themed after Lake Apopka, Apopka churches, and a peacock.

The new murals will adorn the southern wall of Central Florida Tang Soo Doo at 72 E. Main St., facing the driveway leading into the Hall’s on Fifth parking lot.

“We began this project [Apopka Murals] because of an art competition we began 10 years ago,” Rivera said in an interview with The Apopka Chief. His art competition, No Borders Art Competition, invites artists to use one marker to illustrate a 4×4 foot white canvas in 30 minutes, according to the No Borders Facebook page.

Courtesy of Luis Rivera Luis Rivera poses in front of a passageway before transforming it into the Apopka Murals Downtown Art Walk.

Rivera said No Borders connected him with approximately 150 artists, with several of those artists now painting for Apopka Murals. The latest No Borders exhibition is currently at Canon Coffee and will run through Oct. 31.

Apopka Murals collaborates closely with the Creative Hub of Apopka, a project of the nonprofit Creative Alliance of Apopka. The Creative Hub of Apopka provides art classes and exhibitions “for guests of all ages and skill levels,” according to its website. Rivera sees their missions as one and the same and looks forward to further collaboration.

Apopka Murals is also working on a new concept for the western wall of Domino’s Pizza. The organization was hoping to paint the wall before a recent effort led to a short-lived mural that was removed barely more than a week into its existence due to plagiarism accusations.

Although the new concept is still in process, the new mural will illustrate different eras of Apopka history through the art styles of a group of local artists.

Rivera said he will reach out to Downtown Mural artist Ridge Bonnick to let him know he is not trying to take his place.

“Respectfully, I want to let him know what’s going on,” Rivera said. “He’s part of the art community.”

Apopka residents can see more of Apopka Murals’ work by visiting the Apopka Murals Downtown Art Walk, which adorns the passageway between McLeod Law Firm No. 1 Chinese Restaurant of Apopka.