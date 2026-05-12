Apopka guitarist to join Metallica legend on tour

Apopka guitarist Jes Farnsworth will join former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted on tour in July. Farnsworth currently plays acoustic guitar about once a month at Stephie’s Pub & Irish Eatery on W. Orange Blossom Trail.

“It’s really exciting,” said Stephie’s owner Paddy Savage. “This is big time stuff, and for a guy from a small town like this to get that boost — it’s quite amazing.”

From July 1 to July 25, Farnsworth will perform in 10 states across the eastern U.S. with Jason Newsted & The Chophouse Band. An April 24 post on the Jes Farnsworth Music Facebook page describes the band’s music as “a gritty brand of outsider Americana, with roots outstretched into traditions of bluegrass, folk, soul, rock, and a bit of heavy metal.”

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For 10 of the concert dates, Jason Newsted & The Chophouse Band will open for Blackberry Smoke, which Farnsworth said has “a Southern rock vibe.”

“We’re fired-up to finally take this to the people, and it’s an honor to head out on the road with the Blackberry crew for our first proper run,” Newsted said in the Facebook post. “Blackberry Smoke has built a loyal following that knows and enjoys good music. We’ll be performing TCB originals and selections from a few of our heroes.”

Farnsworth first met Newsted approximately 17 years ago and eventually toured with him in 2013 to promote the album “Heavy Metal Music.”

“My friend took me to his house one day — this is back in 2009 or so — and we kind of hit it off, and we kept jamming over the years,” Farnsworth said. “Then, when 2012 came along, he wanted to do a project [the heavy metal band Newsted], and he chose us to be a part of it.”

Newsted’s tour also introduced Farnsworth to his now-wife, who brought him to the Apopka area over two years ago.

“She’s a big Disney fan, so we’re always going to Disney and stuff,” Farnsworth said. “We chose Apopka because we always drive through it on our way to Disney.”

Farnsworth began performing at Stephie’s shortly after moving to Apopka. When he saw a Stephie’s Facebook post searching for a performer on a Friday night, he decided to send Savage an email.

“He said, ‘Come in and see me, and we’ll talk about it,’” Farnsworth said. “By the time I got there to see him, he’d already wrote on the sign that I was gonna play there. I was like, ‘I guess I already got the gig.’ I’m about 35 gigs in or something later, I’m still playing there, and that’s my main place to play.”

Since receiving a text from Newsted about a month-and-a-half ago asking him to join the tour, Farnsworth said he has rehearsed twice for around four days at a time. Although he values the tour as an opportunity to “reunite with my old friend and have a good time,” he will be back to playing at Stephie’s afterward.

“He really loves it here, because this is his home base, and we were the first ones to really give him a job singing here,” Savage said. “The people here really love him.”

Farnsworth will perform at Stephie’s 7-10 p.m. May 22 before leaving for the tour.