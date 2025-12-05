Apopka Chamber presents 11 awards at annual dinner

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce presented 11 awards to community leaders at its 112th Anniversary Awards Dinner Thursday night at Highland Manor. The chamber used the results from Best of Apopka, The Apopka Chief’s annual reader’s choice awards contest, to determine six of the 11 winners.

“This gathering reflects what makes Apopka extraordinary — people coming together to recognize those who serve, lead and inspire,” Latonya McCoy, chief nursing officer at AdventHealth Apopka, said as a representative of dinner sponsor AdventHealth. “For more than a century, the chamber has united businesses [and] civic leaders in shaping Apopka’s growth and vitality.”

After a buffet dinner, the chamber recognized its 2025 honorees with letters from U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, R-Clermont, and plaques.

“America is the land of opportunity, where we are free to think big thoughts and aspire to great accomplishments both personally and professionally,” Webster said in a letter to Rookie of the Year Apopka Pack and Ship. “May you continue to achieve success as you pursue your dreams and remain committed to enhancing the lives of those around you.”

The first two honorees, Marine Corps veteran Lou Boria (Lifetime of Service) and Apopka parks and rec facilities administrator Alan “AJ” Jewel (Community Champion) were unable to attend.

“This year, he has donated about 500 hours of his time to Apopka Serves, along with many other things that he does to serve the community,” Chad Creech of the Apopka Serves Foundation said of Jewel. “One of the reasons he is not here tonight is he is actually at another volunteer thing that he’s doing tonight.”

The chamber also recognized three of Apopka’s first responders: Earl Hines (Firefighter of the Year), Devin Dixon (Paramedic of the Year) and Emmanuel Sosa (Policeman of the Year).

“Most recently, over the last year, he’s created a special needs registry for the city of Apopka,” Captain Christopher “Chris” Hanstein said of Sosa. “This registry is intended and aimed for residents to allow for tracking purposes for wandering children and adults who suffer from autism and other disabilities[.]”

Other honorees included Hall’s on Fifth as Restaurant of the Year and the GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club, which received the Legacy award.

Sarah Merly From left to right: Jackie Daly, Bev Winesburgh, Lorena Potter, Dr. Deborah Green, Vice Mayor Diane Velazquez and Chad Creech gather for a photo after the GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club is announced as the Legacy award winner.

“The Legacy Award from the Chamber of Commerce was a wonderful surprise!” club president Diane Harrison said in a statement to the Chief. “The half century of club activity by the ladies who came before us bestow our current membership the strong heritage of giving back to the community. We strive to maintain their tradition.”

The night concluded with a recognition of business leaders Charles Chambers (Chamber Member of the Year), David Dada (Businessman of the Year) and Rosa Cortes (Businesswoman of the Year).

“I was very humbled by the award,” said Cortes, vice president of AC² HVAC Services, in a statement to the Chief. “I truly don’t believe I deserve it. I hope to do more for the community in 2026.”

Sarah Merly Businesswoman of the Year award winner Rosa Cortes poses with her plaque in front of the Christmas tree.

List of Award Winners: (winners determined by Best of Apopka voters in bold)

Lifetime of Service: Lou Boria

Community Champion: Alan “AJ” Jewel

Legacy: GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club

Rookie of the Year: Apopka Pack and Ship

Restaurant of the Year: Hall’s on Fifth

Firefighter of the Year: Earl Hines

Paramedic of the Year: Devin Dixon

Policeman of the Year: Emmanuel Sosa

Chamber Member of the Year: Charles Chambers

Businessman of the Year: David Dada

Businesswoman of the Year: Rosa Cortes