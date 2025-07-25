AdventHealth Apopka names new chief nursing officer

Staff Reports

AdventHealth Apopka has named Latonya McCoy, an Apopka resident, as its new chief nursing officer to oversee all nursing teams at the hospital.



“Latonya has grown into a respected and mission-driven leader, serving in various roles, including director of nursing at our campus,” AdventHealth Apopka CEO Parker Pridgen said in a July 23 statement. “She has proven to be a tremendous leader throughout her career at AdventHealth. Her experience and leadership acumen will help us continue to elevate the incredible care we provide to our community.”



McCoy began her tenure at AdventHealth in 2007 as a nurse tech in Orlando and has led with consistent excellence throughout her career, according to a company press release. She played a key role in the expansion of AdventHealth Apopka’s fifth floor, adding 38 patient beds and a dialysis suite.



McCoy was also instrumental in helping the campus earn and maintain DNV stroke certification. The release credited her leadership as contributing to one of the region’s lowest RN turnover rates.



“It’s an honor to continue serving this community and to lead our incredible nursing team,” McCoy said. “I look forward to advancing our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ here at AdventHealth Apopka.”



In addition to her professional duties, McCoy is a leader in the community. She is especially passionate about partnering with local schools to help develop and inspire the next generation of health care professionals.



Outside of work, she loves to travel with her husband and two daughters and to cook for her loved ones.