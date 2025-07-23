AdventHealth Apopka CEO announces departure

AdventHealth Apopka CEO Parker Pridgen has announced his resignation from the hospital, effective in August.

“It has been a distinct honor to serve in partnership with so many dedicated community leaders, officials and residents of West Orange County,” Pridgen said in a statement disseminated to Apopka community leaders on July 15. “Together we have witnessed remarkable stories of healing, hope and progress that reflect the very best of our mission and values.”

Pridgen’s resignation will take place in August, although an exact final day is not known to ensure a smooth transition. He and his family will move closer to their loved ones in California.

“This decision comes with mixed emotions, as AdventHealth Apopka and the broader Apopka and West Orange County communities have truly become a cherished part of our lives,” Pridgen said.

Pridgen assumed the role of CEO on Sept. 25, 2022, after serving as CFO and COO of AdventHealth Central Texas and AdventHealth Rollins Brook. In addition to graduating from AdventHealth’s executive leadership program, he earned an MBA from the University of Oregon and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Walla Walla University.

“Under the leadership of Parker Pridgen, AdventHealth Apopka has continued to grow as a high-performing, trusted health care destination in one of Greater Orlando’s fastest-growing regions,” AdventHealth said in a statement provided to The Apopka Chief. “His strategic vision has led to national recognition for safety and quality, the expansion of specialty services and a steadfast commitment to whole-person care for the Apopka community.”

AdventHealth Apopka moved to 2100 Ocoee Apopka Road in December 2017, after operating from 201 North Park Ave. for more than 40 years. At its opening, the seven-story, 450,000-square-foot hospital included 120 private inpatient rooms, a 30,000-square-foot emergency department and more. Under Pridgen, the hospital added 38 inpatient beds and 800 new parking spaces in 2024.

“I remain deeply grateful for the trust placed in me and for the opportunity to contribute to the well-being, growth and future of healthcare in our communities,” Pridgen said. “I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished together, and I have every confidence in the hospital’s future.”