3 Apopka athletes sign to play collegiately  

The first signing day of the school year brought three seniors, friends and families together in Apopka’s media center to watch the young athletes sign for their future collegiate programs.

Victoria Shaw, Timothy “Jez” Hamrick, and Taylor Smith achieved a milestone Wednesday as each signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers.

Vinnie Cammarano Victoria Shaw signs with Florida Southern Moccasins

Victoria Shaw is a four-year first baseman and outfielder for the Apopka softball team. She signed her commitment to be a Florida Southern Moccasin. Not only will she be playing softball at the college level, but she will major in psychology to become a therapist.

“I want to help so many people.” Shaw said. “As with my journey, with travel and high school ball, I’ve always been a leader to help other people as well. And that just transpires into what I’m going to do in the future after college.”

Vinnie Cammarano Taylor Smith signs with the University of North Carolina Tar Heels

Taylor Smith, a four-year catcher and outfielder, signed her commitment to the University of North Carolina. She wants to go down the career path of becoming a dentist. Reaching the goal of playing Division I softball is impressive, but she is eyeing something even bigger as a Tar Heel and keeping her standards high.

“My biggest goal so far, I want to win All-ACC freshman,” she said. “I want to be a standout player for the team, not just be on the team to be on the team.”

Vinnie Cammarano Timothy ‘Jez’ Hamrick signs with Coker University Cobras

Timothy “Jez” Hamrick is a four-year infielder and pitcher for the baseball team. He signed his commitment to Coker University in Hartsville, South Carolina. He will join the Cobra team with the goal of just getting better and playing the sport he loves for a long time.

“If it’s in God’s plan, I’ll hopefully transfer to a bigger school or get drafted. For now, just going to go to school, work hard and get my education.”