Apopka softball celebration highlights top players and season achievements

By Marshall Tempest

Reporter

The Apopka softball team held its end-of-year banquet Tuesday, when it celebrated its amazing season and the players who made it happen.

The team was joined by family members and friends, while head coach Mike MacWithey invited some special guests of his own. Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson was in attendance, as was a former player of his who is playing Division I softball for Florida Atlantic University.

The banquet recognized the JV and varsity softball team members for their efforts this season. Every member of both teams was awarded plaques featuring a team photo, their number, and their name.

MacWithey awarded six varsity players special honors for Most Outstanding Player, Defensive Player of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Pitcher of the Year, the Golden ROSE Award, and All Academics.

As expected, the Most Outstanding Player award went to Taylor Smith, who led her team in nearly every offensive category. Smith collected 41 runs, 44 RBIs, seven doubles, two triples, and 13 home runs with a season batting average of .487.

The Defensive Player of the Year award went to Ava Gonzalez, who finished the season with a .975 fielding percentage, 150 putouts on 163 chances, and just four errors.

Riley Ford earned Offensive Player of the Year honors. MacWithey praised Ford for being the team’s clutch hitter. Batting after Smith is not easy, but Ford did it well, logging 28 runs, 18 RBIs, five doubles, a triple, and two home runs with a season batting average of .486.

Pitcher of the Year went to Ava Millspaugh, who finished the season with a 3.07 ERA with 82 innings pitched. Millspaugh was Apopka’s starting and ace pitcher the team relied on all season to retire strong batters.

The Golden ROSE award was given out for the first time this year. It goes to the player who best emulates the team’s mission.

The Apopka softball team’s mission is to treat every incoming player like a budding rose and prepare them to blossom on and off the field. MacWithey said that Sydney Bartkin embodied the program’s rose mission. He said that she was willing to do whatever it took to become an essential piece for her team. Whether that meant being on the mound or in the outfield, Bartkin was always playing for the team.

The final award was for All Academics. Reese Kernz received the award because she had the highest GPA on the team, over 5.0. Kernz is also one of the top 10 students in the Apopka High School senior class of 2025.

Beyond the awards, eight Apopka softball members were chosen as All Metro West’s first and second-team selections. Shylah Pino, Smith, Ford, Bartkin and Durand were selected for the All-Metro West First Team. Alicia Lopez, Gonzalez and Millspaugh made the All-Metro West Second Team.