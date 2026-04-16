16 Apopka athletes sign college letters of intent

Apopka High School celebrated one of its largest spring signing classes in recent years on Wednesday afternoon, as 16 seniors officially signed their letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The group represented multiple programs across campus.

The baseball program saw two of its leaders move on to the next level. Tyler Spaid, a pitcher and first baseman, signed with John Melvin Christian (Florida), while Camron Pennock, a pitcher and outfielder, will continue his career at Ave Maria University (Florida). Both credited their development at Apopka as key to their success.

“I’m going to bring everything I have in my arsenal,” Spaid said. “Pitching, hitting, what my coaches and all my teammates have taught me.”

Pennock emphasized growth in confidence over his four years.

“I learned to keep my confidence up and not doubt myself,” he said. “My coaches and teammates helped me know that I have the skills and the talent to do what I do best.”

Last November, their baseball teammate Jez Hamrick signed to play for Coker University in South Carolina.

Vinnie Cammarano Softball Coach Mike MacWithey speaks about the 2026 signees from his team

The girls soccer trio of Nevaeh Nguyen (McNeese State, Louisiana), Ava Croeze (West Virginia Wesleyan), and Robyn Pickard (Polk State, Florida) also signed after standout careers. The three were instrumental on both sides of the field this season, combining for 32 goals while anchoring the team defensively.

The softball program continued its dominant run with four signees: Shortstop Shylah Pino (West Alabama), third baseman Alicia Lopez (Seminole State), pitcher and first baseman Ava Millspaugh (Eastern Florida), and outfielder Haylee Thames (Florida Gateway). They joined Taylor Smith, who signed in November to play at the University of North Carolina.

The talented group has so far helped lead Apopka to a 16-4 record, a 10-game win streak, and a Metro Conference Championship this season.

In boys volleyball, outside hitter Caden McGatha signed with King University (Tennessee), bringing leadership and experience to the collegiate level.

Volleyball coaches Brian Mater and Sarah Egbers share their thoughts on Caden McGatha on his signing day

“I’ve learned how to be a leader and build relationships,” McGatha said. “If people don’t trust you, it doesn’t mean anything.”

Baylee Bowden, who does competitive dance for a local team, will continue her career at Grand Canyon University (Arizona).

The football program had a strong showing as well, with Josiah Davis (Warner University, Florida), Demarco Shaw (Florida Memorial), and Ty’Derion Powell (Trinity College, Florida) all signing.

Shaw highlighted his growth as a leader.

“I didn’t know I had that in me before this season,” he said. “I’m going to take that leadership with me and go ball out.”

Rounding out the class was flag football standout Joeliz Charlize Diaz Rivera, who signed with Eastern University (Pennsylvania), and Keon Maxcean, who will play lacrosse at Missouri Valley College.