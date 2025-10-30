Zellwood Station hosts 7th annual Christmas toy drive

Zellwood Station is hosting its seventh annual Christmas toy drive with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program from now through Dec. 15.

Derrel Dossett Jr., the toy drive organizer and Zellwood Station Pro Shop manager, said childhood memories help fuel his efforts.

“We would wake up to Christmas morning — you couldn’t even see the tree because there were so many presents,” he said. “But then we had friends — kids who never had anything.”

The golf club is one of several businesses in the Apopka area hosting a drive for Toys for Tots, which delivers Christmas presents to children in need. Since he started his annual drive seven years ago, Dossett has seen the number of full boxes grow from four to 21 in 2024.

“Last year, the Marines had to come out twice and take toys away from us, because we didn’t have any more room for them,” Dossett said.

Courtesy of Derrel Dossett Jr. Last year’s toy drive saw 21 boxes filled with Christmas cheer.

Although Zellwood Station residents deliver donated toys in large white boxes throughout the golf club, Dossett also holds an annual donation dance in the community room. At this year’s dance, attendees filled three boxes with donated toys and donated $1,000 in cash.

Dossett searches for bargains to stretch the cash out as far as he can. His 21-year-long career as a Disney World attractions supervisor comes in handy, since he still has access to Cast Connection and Property Control, stores that offer significantly discounted Disney merchandise exclusively to Disney cast members.

“I found Buzz Lightyear dolls for kids,” Dossett said. “They were normally 27 [dollars] — they were marked down to 99 cents. Get 100 of those, get 100 of the Star Wars helmets — which are marked down to five bucks — and then get 100 of the Marvel toys, which are marked down to $2. And that’ll fill up 10 boxes right there.”

Dossett said he received 10 bike donations in 2024, but he has not received any for this year’s drive as of Monday morning. He hopes to see bikes come in before the donation deadline of Dec. 15. But in the meantime, he still has many toys to work — or play — with.

“It all depends, ‘cause it’s always a game of Tetris, putting them in there, making sure everything fills up all the spaces,” Dossett said. “You don’t wanna leave any openings.”

Those donating toys at Zellwood Station will find large white boxes labeled “Toys for Tots” across the clubhouse and at the White House.