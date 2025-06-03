Central Florida YMCA to provide free swimming lessons for homeless children

The YMCA of Central Florida and the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida (Homeless Coalition) will provide free swimming lessons to 20 homeless children this summer, according to a statement from the Y.

“June is the start of summer break, making it the perfect time to equip them with lifesaving skills before they spend time around water during the summer months,” YMCA of Central Florida District Vice President of Operations Kristen Cole said.

The Y will hold one free Safety Around Water class every week for eight weeks at the Downtown Orlando YMCA Family Center. In addition to teaching children water safety tips and skills each week, the Y will also provide free swim gear to each participant.

“Seeing the confidence and joy on their faces as they learn to swim is a powerful reminder of why this work matters,” Cole said.

The partnership between the Y and the Homeless Coalition began in summer 2022, when the Homeless Coalition asked the Downtown Orlando YMCA for summer programming. As a result of this connection, the Downtown Orlando YMCA will have taught over 80 children from the coalition by the end of the summer.

“Drowning prevention is one of our core causes, and we believe every child deserves access to swim safety—regardless of their circumstances,” Cole said.

