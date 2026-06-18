Wyld Oaks announces luxury apartment complex partner

Wyld Oaks, a planned 215-acre mixed-use destination, recently announced Hathaway Development affiliate Dewfall Hathaway as the developer of the 325-unit luxury apartment complex Exchange at Wyld Oaks.

“Welcoming Hathaway Development is a defining moment for Wyld Oaks,” said Wyld Oaks founder Joseph Beninati in a June 8 press release. “A partnership of this caliber, proven multifamily operators backed by one of the world’s most sophisticated real estate private equity sources, is the clearest possible institutional validation of the fundamentals we have built from day one: access, infrastructure, demographics, and enduring walkable community value.”

Photo by Teresa Sargeant Wyld Oaks founder Joseph Beninati speaks at a site tour of Wyld Oaks last year.

According to Florida YIMBY, Exchange at Wyld Oaks will be built on an 11-acre parcel within the mixed-use destination, located at the intersection of State Road 429 and Kelly Park Road. Financing for the development totaled approximately $71 million, with contributions from Ameris Bank, Carlyle Realty Partners X, and Hathaway, Florida YIMBY reported.

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In a statement to The Apopka Chief, Dewfall Development principal Matthew Smith said he expects the first units to be available in summer 2027 and plans to complete the project the following summer.

“The idea of being a part of a large-scale, mixed-use community is very compelling,” Smith said. “The Wyld Oaks master developers have an incredible vision for the community with ‘placemaking’ elements such as a town center with restaurants and retail along with green spaces such as the to-be-developed Yonder Park. To develop the first multifamily community here presents an attractive opportunity to our stakeholders — being part of a larger ‘story’ where everyone is committed to building a first-class community.”

Wyld Oaks is currently set to provide an outdoor entertainment venue, a grocery store, health village, restaurants and other amenities for its future residents in northwest Apopka.

“This is precisely the kind of thoughtfully master-planned, high-growth environment we target,” said Daniel Hathaway, Hathaway Development CEO. “Wyld Oaks offers the rare combination of complete infrastructure, direct expressway access, surrounding residential momentum, and a curated roster of co-creators already shaping a true destination. We are proud to bring our expertise in creating exceptional, resident-centered communities to this visionary project.”