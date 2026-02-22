Winter Park ends Apopka’s playoff run with 29-25 win 

Top-seeded Winter Park used relentless defense and timely execution in the final minutes to edge No. 5 seed Apopka 29-25 in a Class 7A boys basketball regional semifinal Saturday night in Winter Park

The loss ended the Blue Darters’ postseason run in a game defined by grit, patience and missed opportunities.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Scott Williams talks his boys through the first quarter break

Before tipoff, Apopka head coach Scott Williams kept his message simple.

“We’re ready to play,” Williams said.

Winter Park set the tone immediately, winning the opening tip and drilling a 3-pointer on its first possession. What followed was a defensive chess match. Both teams traded empty possessions as tight man-to-man pressure and disciplined zone defense swallowed driving lanes.

Winter Park scored inside off a deflection at the 4:30 mark, while Apopka struggled to find rhythm against the Wildcats’ zone. The Blue Darters did not score their first basket until the 1:09 mark of the opening quarter, when an offensive rebound led to a kick-out 3 from Xavier Freeman. Despite the slow offensive start, Apopka’s defense kept the margin thin, trailing just 5-3 after one.

The second quarter opened with more energy. After Winter Park blocked a shot and converted a corner 3 in transition, Apopka’s Jaden Andino buried a trey of his own. The Blue Darters then seized their first lead when Zee Davis knocked down a triple from the wing following a defensive stop.

Vinnie Cammarano Jaden Andino drills right wing 3 pointer over Winter Park

Will Ryan responded for Winter Park with a strong drive to the basket, but Apopka continued to grind defensively. Trent Jean created space for a pull-up jumper from the elbow, and with 2:30 left in the half, Ferrer found Davis again in the corner for another 3. Apopka even forced a late steal, but its final possession of the half produced no points after nearly 45 seconds of clock drained away.

The first half ended with Apopka holding a 14-10 lead in a strikingly clean and controlled game. There were no free throws, no timeouts and just two total fouls across 16 minutes of play.

Winter Park opened the third quarter with a layup, and Apopka countered with a 3 from Betancourt. The Wildcats reached the free-throw line for the first time at the 4:25 mark, converting both attempts. Ryan then forced a turnover and scored inside after being fouled, trimming the deficit to one.

The defenses continued to dominate. Coach Williams called timeout with 2:41 remaining in the third as possessions grew longer and shots harder to find. Winter Park regained the lead late in the quarter on an interior pass for an open layup, and after a missed buzzer attempt, the Wildcats held a slim 18-17 edge heading into the fourth.

Vinnie Cammarano Jarquavion McClain reaches in to poke the ball away from the Wildcat

Apopka opened the final period with momentum. Ferrer found Davis on the wing for 3, and after Jarquavion McClain forced a turnover, Betancourt recovered a loose ball and kicked it back to Ferrer for a 3. The surge forced Winter Park to call timeout trailing 23-18 with 5:49 to play.

The Wildcats answered. Jagger Miller stole the ball and drew a foul on a fast break, converting both free throws. At the 3:54 mark, Ryan drilled a deep 3 to tie the game at 23-23.

On the next possession, Ryan powered inside for another basket, igniting the Winter Park crowd.

Apopka had chances. Betancourt’s 3-point attempt with 1:33 remaining rattled around the rim before falling out. Winter Park called timeout up 25-23 and then broke Apopka’s trap with crisp passing, finding an open player in the paint for a two-possession lead.

Jean was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 39 seconds left and made two free throws, but Ryan again answered at the line with 27 seconds remaining. Apopka’s final possession produced a shot with six seconds left, but it missed as Winter Park sealed the 29-25 victory.

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Scott Williams points out the defense and commands his team in the second half

Apopka scored 21 of its 25 points from beyond the arc and struggled to establish a presence inside. Davis led the Blue Darters with nine points.

Williams pointed to execution and decision-making as the difference.

“We just made some critical mistakes,” he said. “Winter Park is relentless about making you make a mistake. We didn’t communicate real well in a timeout. That’s on me. At the end of the day, we had some really good-looking shots, and moments are hard and big games are tough.”

Reflecting on the season, Williams emphasized the legacy left by his seniors.

“There’s a continuing legacy that’s being set,” he said. “This year’s senior class pushed forward how we work together and care together. I’m really proud of the journey we got to be on this year.”