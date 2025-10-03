Wildlife Drive temporarily closes Oct. 3-5 for forecasted heavy rainfall

Due heavy rainfall expected this weekend, the St. Johns River Water Management District is temporarily closing the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive to motorized vehicles Oct. 3–5.

The combination of heavy rainfall and thousands of vehicle trips could ruin the recently completed improvements, which included the installation of slope-stabilizing materials and other roadwork ways along the drive, according to a Thursday announcement from the district.

Closing the drive to vehicles this weekend will help preserve the roadwork and ensure public safety.

The temporary closure does not affect the Lake Apopka Loop Trail. The trail and all pedestrian access gates will remain open to bicycles and pedestrians.

The Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is a one-way drive, 11-mile drive that starts at Lust Road and ends on Jones Road in Orange County.

The drive opens for vehicular traffic from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and federal holidays. All vehicles must leave the drive by 5 p.m.

For the latest on closures to district lands, visit SJRWMD.com/lands/recreation/announcements.