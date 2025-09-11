Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive to temporarily close Sept. 12-14 for construction

To finish slope-stabilization work along sections of the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive, the St. Johns River Water Management District (SJRWMD) will temporarily shut down the drive during the weekend of Sept. 12–14.

The temporary shutdown is crucial for public safety while slope-stabilizing materials are put in place. The Wildlife Drive was previously shut down temporarily last month for the same reason.

Construction activity will not impact the Lake Apopka Loop Trail. Therefore, the trial will stay open to pedestrians and bicycles.

For the latest on the project’s progress, visit SJRWMD.com/meetings-announcements or follow SJRWMD on social media.