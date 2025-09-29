West Orange steamrolls Apopka, 51-0

The Apopka–West Orange football rivalry dates back nearly half a century, with playoff battles and nail-biting finishes cementing its place as one of West Orange County’s marquee matchups. Just last year, West Orange needed a late score to edge the Blue Darters, 20-19, in the regional quarterfinals.

Friday night brought a much different result. Behind a blistering air attack and a suffocating defense, the Warriors rolled to a 51-0 victory, one of the most lopsided outcomes in the rivalry’s history.

West Orange wasted no time getting down to business. After forcing Apopka into a quick four-and-out, the Warriors took advantage of back-to-back encroachment penalties and got right to work. On the third play of the drive, quarterback AJ Chung found Yuto Kawamura across the middle. Kawamura turned upfield and sprinted 57 yards for the game’s opening touchdown just over three minutes in.

Apopka attempted to respond, pushing to its own 40-yard line before being stuffed off a handoff on a fourth-and-1 run. That set up another short field, and running back Jayden Ammons ripped a 22-yard carry to spark the Warriors. Two plays later, Chung floated an 11-yard pass to Edison Delgado in the end zone for a 14-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Dana O'Connor TJ Frazier follows blockers for 8 yard carry

The Warriors kept the pressure on their long-time rivals, recovering a surprise onside kick to steal the possession from the Darters. Though Apopka’s defense managed a sack from Kemp to stall the drive, Ryan McGinnis drilled a 23-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-0.

A short drive later, Chung delivered one of the game’s biggest highlights, stepping into the pocket at his own 20 and launching an 80-yard strike to a streaking Delgado for a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Even Apopka’s bag of tricks failed to turn momentum. The Blue Darters, who have successfully executed multiple fake punts this season, lined up in punt formation late in the half. But West Orange, suspecting the attempt, stayed in base coverage with no return man and stuffed the try.

Chung and the offense capitalized, flipping a screen pass over an all-out blitz to Ammons, who went 15 yards untouched into the end zone with 56 seconds left before halftime.

The dagger came on Apopka’s very next play. Cody Owens checked in at quarterback and aired a deep ball that Louisville-bound cornerback Devonte Anderson intercepted at his own 30. Anderson reversed field, turned the corner on the right sideline, and danced through defenders for a 70-yard pick-six. The return put West Orange up 38-0 and triggered a running clock with 38 seconds left in the first half.

From there, the rout continued. Ammons opened the second half with a 61-yard touchdown run, rushing right, breaking multiple tackles before bouncing back left and sprinting clear. A series later, Chung dropped back and hit Duggy Glover in stride on a streak for a 75-yard score. The Warriors bled out the rest of the clock, handing Apopka its fifth loss of the season.

Dana O'Connor Cody Owens with a 9 yard reception

Chung finished with just nine completions, but they went for 319 yards and five touchdowns. The sophomore averaged over 35 yards per completion. He spread the wealth too, as Delgado had two receptions for 96 yards and two scores, while Glover’s three catches netted 112 yards and a touchdown. Kawamura added 75 yards and a touchdown on two grabs, and Ammons capped his two-way night with 91 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards, and two total touchdowns.

On defense, Anderson’s pick-six headlined a dominant effort. Fellow cornerback Chakai Scott, a Sacramento State commit, locked down the opposite side, leaving Apopka with nowhere to throw. The Blue Darters mustered only 45 yards of offense and three first downs all night. Starting quarterback TJ Frazier completed 2 of 4 passes for 12 yards, with one of them to Owens that went for a nine-yard first down.

For West Orange (5-1), the victory continued a strong season that has seen Chung record his fourth game with at least four passing touchdowns. Apopka (1-5) will look to regroup in all aspects of the game during its upcoming bye week, as the Blue Darters prepare for a tough two-game road trip. They face the Cocoa Tigers (2-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, at Cocoa High School.