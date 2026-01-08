WESH, Apopka Chief partner on mayoral debate  

The Apopka Chief and WESH 2 News are partnering on a 2026 Apopka mayoral election debate on Feb. 3 at Highland Manor.

All three active candidates, Orange County Commissioner Christine Moore, incumbent Mayor Bryan Nelson and former Commissioner Nick Nesta, have committed to participate in the debate, which will take place 5:30-7 p.m. in front of a live audience. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

WESH 2 political reporter Greg Fox and Chief publisher J.C. Derrick will co-moderate the debate.

“We are thrilled to partner with WESH 2 and its award-winning reporter to bring this informative event to the community,” Derrick said. “This is an important election for Apopkans, and the Chief is committed to making sure voters have the context they need to make a well-informed decision.”

Courtesy of WESH 2 Greg Fox

The debate will be livestreamed online and remain available on demand after the event.

“At WESH 2, we have a fundamental belief that voters are best served when they have access to clear, substantive information about the issues and the leaders seeking to represent them,” said John Soapes, WESH 2 and CW18 president and general manager. “We are proud to partner with The Apopka Chief on this debate at a pivotal moment for the city, as Apopka continues to experience rapid growth that brings both opportunities and challenges for its future.”

During the debate, the three mayoral candidates will discuss their plans for the future of Apopka, including such issues as the city’s growth, infrastructure and leadership.

Apopka Chief members have the opportunity to submit questions in advance and will have reserved seating at the event. Other local residents who wish to submit questions will need to attend in person and fill out a card.

Nelson is seeking his third term as mayor and said he wants to continue achieving the goals he set in his current term, including adding new amenities and developments to the community.

This week he launched a bid to remove Moore from the ballot by challenging her residency.

Moore is in her second term as county commissioner for District 2 and announced her campaign for mayor last April. Her platform includes halting suburban sprawl, infrastructure improvements, and increasing transparency in city government.

Nesta jumped into the race in November and cited three top priorities: strengthening city infrastructure, supporting city employees and public safety personnel, and restoring fiscal accountability. His entrance led to the withdrawal of local attorney Matt Aungst, who said he was concerned about “splitting the reform vote.”

Fox is a seven-time Emmy Award winner and a two-time winner of the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Television Political Journalism. He has been an anchor and reporter for WESH 2 since 1987 and is a veteran debate facilitator.