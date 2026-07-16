Wekiwa Springs State Park to offer eco-glamping tents this fall

Visitors to Wekiwa Springs State Park will soon have a new way to experience the outdoors as the park plans to introduce eco-glamping tents this fall.

According to a Monday announcement, Wekiwa Springs State Park in Apopka will add four eco-glamping tents as part of a new overnight lodging experience that combines the atmosphere of camping with amenities more commonly associated with traditional accommodations.

Rainbow Springs State Park in Dunnellon will also add five eco-glamping tents, according to the announcement.

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The announcement describes eco-glamping as an environmentally conscious form of glamping that incorporates natural materials and renewable energy sources while offering visitors additional comforts not typically found at a campsite.

Each tent will include heating and air conditioning, electrical power, a coffee maker, a queen-size bed and a separate dressing area. The announcement says the accomodations are designed to blend with their natural surroundings while minimizing environmental impact.

Located along the Wekiwa River, Wekiwa Springs State Park is known for its natural spring, hiking and bicycling trails, canoeing and kayaking opportunities, horseback riding and wildlife viewing. The announcement notes that white-tailed deer are often seen during the early morning and evening hours, while wild turkeys can be found throughout the park. Sherman’s fox squirrels are commonly spotted along trails near the youth camp.

Rainbow Springs State Park, located in Dunnellon, is home to one of Florida’s first-magnitude springs and offers swimming, tubing, paddling, fishing and birding. Visitors also can explore walking trails, gardens and three man-made waterfalls within the park.

The announcement identifies Adventures Unbound by Guest Services as the operator of outdoor recreation concessions at the two parks.

The announcement did not specify an opening date, nightly rates or when reservations for the new accommodations will become available.

Glamping, a blend of the words “glamorous” and “camping,” has grown in popularity in recent years as travelers seek outdoor experiences without giving up many of the comforts of a hotel stay.

The Apopka Chief sent a request for additional information Tuesday to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which manages Florida State Parks. A response was not received by press time.