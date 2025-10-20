Foundation, STIHL to provide new battery-powered tools to 50+ state parks

A partnership between the Florida State Parks Foundation and STIHL will provide new battery-powered tools to more 50 parks, from the panhandle to the Keys, as part of the foundation’s Greener Initiative program.

The foundation announced the partnership during a Thursday, Oct. 16, news conference at Wekiwa Springs State Park. The nearly 350 rechargeable, battery-powered STIHL products, which include chainsaws, mowers, and pressure washers, will replace or lessen the use of traditional, gas-powered tools. This transition will enable park staff to more efficiently maintain their parks while making a cleaner, quieter experience for visitors.

The new battery-powered tools from STIHL “make a perfect addition” to the Greener Initiative, Kathleen Brennan, president of the Florida State Parks Foundation, said.

“They produce zero emissions and are quieter, which will create better air quality and less noise pollution,” she said. “I know we all know our park visitors will really appreciate that. So in fact, with all of these bright orange energy-efficient tools, I think we can say it looks like Orange is the New Green.”

The Greener Initiative projects are funded through contributions from community partners and sales of the “Explore Our State Parks” specialty license plate.

Since its launch in 2022, over 21,500 state park supporters have bought this plate, according to a news release from the Florida State Parks Foundation.

With each plate sold, the foundation receives $25 to put back into the parks, Brennan said.

The foundation-STIHL partnership reflects the brand’s continued reputation of helping people “to work in and with nature,” including landscapers, park rangers, forestry professionals, and ranchers, said David Sease, director of sales at STIHL Southeast.

“STIHL servicing dealers across the state also play an incredibly vital role in this effort too,” Sease said. “They’re ensuring that parks teams have the right tools for the job, also doing what STIHL dealers do best, which is providing expert advice, service and support to keep these tools running and performing for the long haul as communities and businesses seek to reduce emissions and embrace sustainability, STIHL’s committing to being a partner in that transition.”

Some $250,000 worth of these new battery-powered STIHL equipment will be distributed and used in state parks throughout Florida, according to Chuck Hatcher, Florida State Parks director, who oversees management of 175 state parks, trails, and historic sites, spanning over 800,000 acres from the panhandle to the Keys.

“We think our campers will be proud to not have as much noise in the in the parks as well, and maybe they can sleep in a little bit, but we’ll have a smaller footprint on, as they said, on the carbon, and we’ll have less maintenance than we have on our schools as well, ranchers and volunteers who work with these tools every day will feel more comfortable,” Hatcher said.

Hatcher speaks from personal experience in STIHL’s quality: he personally uses them at his farm.

“It’s just amazing what they do,” Hatcher said. “These things may sound small, but when you’re in the park every day, it makes a big difference. They’re not as heavy as well. So, they’ll make a great addition to our staff.”

In 2023 at Wekiwa Springs State Park, the foundation announced the Greener Initiative, a statewide effort to increase sustainability, reduce environmental impact in state parks, and boost visitor experiences.

At the time of the Greener Initiative launch, the foundation announced a pilot program to replace traditional electric lighting with energy efficient LED lighting.

Since then, the Greener Initiative has installed dozens of water bottle refilling stations at nearly 100 parks in the state, provided 50 zero-emission e-bikes for park rangers’ use, and introduced the Great Blue Heron, a hybrid electric tour boat that offers eco-friendly river tours at Wakulla Springs State Park.

Following the announcement, attendees went on a guided tram tour of Wekiwa Springs State Park led by Don Philpott, Florida State Parks Foundation board member and Florida master naturalist.