Wekiva’s two medalists advance to regional wrestling tournament

Vinnie Cammarano

February 23, 2026 | 2:00 pm
Landonn Shultz holds a pin over the Lake Howell wrestler in the first period of the District tournament battle back round, to advance to regionals
Landonn Shultz holds a pin over the Lake Howell wrestler in the first period of the District tournament battle back round, to advance to regionals

Vinnie Cammarano

Key Points

The Wekiva Mustangs delivered strong performances Wednesday at the Class 3A District Wrestling Championship, highlighted by senior captain Elijah Jean’s run to the finals and regional qualifiers. 

Jean dominated his opening match in the 215-pound weight class, sweeping his opponent to the mat and earning a first-round pin in just 47 seconds. The bout marked another milestone season moment for Jean, who entered districts after recording his 99th and 100th career victories the previous week at the Metro Conference Championship, both by first-round pin. 

Elijah Jean tangled up with the top ranked wrestler from Hagerty in the final period of the District Championship match
Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean tangled up with the wrestler from Hagerty in the final period of the District Championship match
Elijah Jean and top rank wrestler from Hagerty square off in District Championship
Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean and top rank wrestler from Hagerty square off in the District Championship match.

Jean later faced a familiar opponent in a rematch from last season’s regional final, where an injury had forced him out of competition. This time, the two battled through a hard-fought match that ended in a narrow points loss for Jean, but still secured his place in the regional tournament. 

Jean finished the tournament with a silver medal after falling by points in the championship final to the No. 1 wrestler from Hagerty High School. 

Landonn Shultz also delivered a standout performance at 108 pounds. After a difficult opening-round matchup, Shultz secured his regional qualification in the second round with an explosive takedown and pin in just 36 seconds over a Lake Howell wrestler. 

Landonn Shultz has his opponent from Timber Creek seemingly pinned but to no avail
Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz has his opponent from Timber Creek seemingly pinned but to no avail
Landonn Shultz faces off with a Timber Creek Wolf in the 3rd place match at the District Tournament
Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz faces off with a Timber Creek Wolf in the 3rd place match at the District Tournament

In the third-place match, Shultz controlled the action for nearly the entire first round and appeared to have a pin secured before the Timber Creek wrestler escaped as the horn sounded. Shultz was later pinned after a reversal in the second round, finishing fourth overall and earning a medal along with a spot in regionals. 

Wekiva wrestlers across all weight classes competed with determination and grit, with every team member earning a varsity letter for the season. 

Jean and Shultz will represent the Mustangs next week at the regional championships on Feb. 27 in DeLand as Wekiva continues its postseason push. 

Elijah Jean gets his hand raised to advance to the district championship final
Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean gets his hand raised to advance to the district championship final
Landonn Shultz gets his hand raised to punch his ticket to the regional tournament
Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz gets his hand raised to punch his ticket to the regional tournament
Landonn Shultz stands on the podium at the District championship
Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz stands on the podium at the District championship

  Vincent 'Vinnie' Cammarano was born and raised in New Jersey and is a graduate from Full Sail: Dan Patrick's School of Sportscasting. He has a lifelong background of playing and working in sports, and is the sports reporter for the Apopka Chief. He commentates basketball and other sports on the side, and analyzes professional sports in his free time.

