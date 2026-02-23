Wekiva’s two medalists advance to regional wrestling tournament

The Wekiva Mustangs delivered strong performances Wednesday at the Class 3A District Wrestling Championship, highlighted by senior captain Elijah Jean’s run to the finals and regional qualifiers.

Jean dominated his opening match in the 215-pound weight class, sweeping his opponent to the mat and earning a first-round pin in just 47 seconds. The bout marked another milestone season moment for Jean, who entered districts after recording his 99th and 100th career victories the previous week at the Metro Conference Championship, both by first-round pin.

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean tangled up with the wrestler from Hagerty in the final period of the District Championship match

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean and top rank wrestler from Hagerty square off in the District Championship match.

Jean later faced a familiar opponent in a rematch from last season’s regional final, where an injury had forced him out of competition. This time, the two battled through a hard-fought match that ended in a narrow points loss for Jean, but still secured his place in the regional tournament.

Jean finished the tournament with a silver medal after falling by points in the championship final to the No. 1 wrestler from Hagerty High School.

Landonn Shultz also delivered a standout performance at 108 pounds. After a difficult opening-round matchup, Shultz secured his regional qualification in the second round with an explosive takedown and pin in just 36 seconds over a Lake Howell wrestler.

Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz has his opponent from Timber Creek seemingly pinned but to no avail

Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz faces off with a Timber Creek Wolf in the 3rd place match at the District Tournament

In the third-place match, Shultz controlled the action for nearly the entire first round and appeared to have a pin secured before the Timber Creek wrestler escaped as the horn sounded. Shultz was later pinned after a reversal in the second round, finishing fourth overall and earning a medal along with a spot in regionals.

Wekiva wrestlers across all weight classes competed with determination and grit, with every team member earning a varsity letter for the season.

Jean and Shultz will represent the Mustangs next week at the regional championships on Feb. 27 in DeLand as Wekiva continues its postseason push.

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean gets his hand raised to advance to the district championship final

Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz gets his hand raised to punch his ticket to the regional tournament

Vinnie Cammarano Landonn Shultz stands on the podium at the District championship