Wekiva’s early set leads not enough to take down Ocoee

Wekiva started strong in each set but couldn’t hold off Ocoee’s late surges Tuesday night as the visiting Knights rallied to win in straight sets (25-21, 25-16, 25-20).

The Mustangs (4-8) built early momentum in the first set behind the hot hand of Avianna Mater. After falling behind 8-3, Mater strung together a six-point service run with three aces to take the lead. A few moments later, she added a kill and another ace in a 12-point run from the service line. Ashley Touze and Elyanna Sanchez added kills off sets from Isabella Espada, and the Mustangs appeared in total control up 17-10.

But Ocoee (8-2) responded with a wave of pressure at the net. A kill from Arianna Bush and an ace from Tamia Jelani fueled an 11–2 run, allowing the Knights to erase the deficit. Espada briefly brought Wekiva back with a kill and an ace to tie the score at 21, but Alyssa Barnes slammed a kill and then served out the set, 25–21.

Mater finished the opener with four aces and two kills, while Espada added five assists and a key ace. Barnes matched with four kills and two aces for Ocoee.

The second set mirrored the first, with Wekiva grabbing an early spark. A block from Touze and Misha Mancilla followed by a tip kill from Mancilla helped the Mustangs take a 9–5 lead. Ocoee fought back, tying the match at 14 behind kills from Barnes and former Mustang Senaia Asanya. Two more kills from Jelani shifted the momentum, and the Knights closed on an 11–2 run to seal the set, 25–16.

Wekiva would not fall away in the third. They opened with kills from Diana McHellon and Sarai McFadden, and Espada connected with Mater for another as the Mustangs surged ahead 11–7. But again, mistakes derailed Wekiva’s momentum.

The Knights answered with kills from Sarah Proper and Jaylah Scott, whose block and ace pushed Ocoee to its largest lead of the set, 19–16. Moments later, Jelani delivered the play of the night, chasing a ball and bumping a backward shot down the line for a stunning kill that lit up her teammates.

Wekiva fought to extend the set behind an ace from Mater and a late kill by Espada, but Ocoee closed the door 25–20 to finish the sweep.

Barnes led the Knights with six kills and two aces, while Proper added three kills and an ace. Bush chipped in four kills, and Scott delivered three kills with two blocks.

Mater paced Wekiva with six aces and four kills. Espada finished with 15 assists, two kills, and two aces, while McFadden added four kills and a block. Sanchez contributed two kills and an ace.

Wekiva next takes a road trip to Kissimmee and will face the Liberty Chargers (3-8) at 5:30 p.m. Monday.