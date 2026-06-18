Wekiva’s 2025-26 sports year is one to remember 

When 2026 began, Wekiva athletics was in the heart of its winter sports season while several spring programs were preparing for competition. Over the last six months, Mustang teams celebrated district championships, regional appearances, state medals and college commitments while a senior class left its mark on the school.

The Wekiva boys basketball team returned to familiar success under longtime head coach Gersino Lubin. The Mustangs won 20 games and delivered memorable moments throughout the season, including dominant blowout victories, comeback wins and a full-court buzzer-beater.

Wekiva won the consolation prize in the Centralia (Illinois) Holiday Tournament Dec. 29-31.

Wekiva caught fire late in the year, winning six straight games, with the final four victories coming by more than 30 points each. Their postseason run came down to the final seconds. Edgewater escaped with a five-point victory in the district semifinal, but the Mustangs still earned a regional playoff berth through their regular-season performance.

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Their season ended on a buzzer-beater by Viera in the regional playoffs. Six seniors graduated from the program, including Jasen Francillon, who will continue his basketball career at John Wood Community College in Illinois.

Vinnie Cammarano Lady Mustangs basketball pose on home court with the district championship trophy.

The girls basketball team also enjoyed a successful season under coach Jerry Middleton. Wekiva won 17 games and captured a district championship after defeating Edgewater 74-68. The title game followed a dominant 44-point victory over Lake Minneola in the district semifinals.

The Mustangs’ season concluded in the regional quarterfinals with a hard-fought 62-54 loss to Lakeland. Four seniors graduated from the program, including Tiana Washington, who will play at Richard Daley College, and Jasmine Pooler, who signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustangs Water Polo seniors pose with coaches on senior night

The spring season saw continued growth for Wekiva’s water polo programs. Coaches Todd and Tiffany Stieger guided both teams through a season of progression highlighted by a sweep of Apopka in the Tidal Wave Cup.

The boys team won 14 games and advanced to the regional tournament before falling to nationally ranked Oviedo. The girls team battled through a challenging season but found a star in Avery McGargee, whose 75 goals provided plenty of excitement throughout the year. Combined, the two programs graduated eight seniors.

Track and field once again proved to be one of Wekiva’s strongest programs. Seven individual athletes, along with both relay teams, advanced to the regional championships. The Mustangs scored 55 points at the regional meet, placing second overall while qualifying four athletes and both girls relay teams for the state championships.

Lady Mustangs Track and Field poses with Regional trophy

Tamea Foster captured a regional title in the long jump, while the girls 4×100 relay team also earned gold. At the state meet, both girls relay teams reached the podium, continuing a remarkable stretch of success that has seen Wekiva’s girls relay teams place at the state championships for three consecutive years. Key contributors included Xia Scott, Soriah Hicks, Cebreeya Hicks, Te’Ariel Harley, Neveah Medley and Akira Wise.

The wrestling program continued to produce standout individual performances. Senior captain Elijah Jean and sophomore Landonn Schultz both qualified for the regional championships. Jean cemented his place among the school’s all-time greats, finishing his career with 105 wins and 99 pins. He won gold at the Wolfpack Invitational, collected 19 career medals, recorded the fastest pin in school history at nine seconds and was named Wekiva’s Student-Athlete of the Year.

Fellow senior co-captain Samuel Pierre also earned multiple medals before receiving an academic scholarship to Villanova University, where he plans to continue wrestling.

The boys volleyball team continued its rebuilding process under coach Heather Lorenz. Despite a young roster, the Mustangs secured four victories and earned a district playoff win over Jones in four sets before their season came to an end. With only two seniors graduating, the future of the program remains on the rise.

Mustangs huddle for halftime and. make adjustments to their gameplan for the second half

Wekiva’s flag football team won six games and produced one of the most dominant victories of the spring with a 45-0 win over Innovation. The Mustangs defeated South Lake 15-0 in the opening round of the district tournament before falling to undefeated powerhouse Buchholz in the semifinals.

Nine seniors graduated from the program, including their quarterback, running back and standout receiver and defensive back Makayla Bell, who will continue her career at Daytona State College.

Iyianna Bridgman-Johnson will also continue at Bryant & Stratton College in Buffalo.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustang seniors gather with their coaches before their senior night game against Circle Christian

On the baseball diamond, the Mustangs continued building under coach Noah Piard. Wekiva earned two victories, including a memorable 12-0 senior-night win over Liberty. While the record did not reflect it, the Mustangs showed significant offensive improvement as the season progressed and challenged stronger opponents at the end of the season. Five seniors graduated from the program, including Brady Reinert, who will continue his baseball career at Daytona Beach Christian University.

The softball program also showcased resilience throughout the spring. The Lady Mustangs earned three victories, highlighted by matching 16-1 wins over Edgewater and Jones. Under coach Taylor McGowan, the team remained one of Wekiva’s close-knit programs, organizing fundraising efforts and team-building events throughout the year while maintaining a positive culture. Five seniors concluded their careers with the program.

While many accomplished seniors have graduated from Wekiva, the success and growth shown across multiple programs provide a foundation for the next generation of Mustangs to build upon.