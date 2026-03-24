Wekiva yearbook adviser receives diversity award

La Sana Groome, journalism and yearbook adviser at Wekiva High School, recently earned this year’s Journalism Education Association (JEA) Diversity Award.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this national award,” Groome said in a press release. “Our students are fearless storytellers, and this recognition truly belongs to them. Their voices matter, their stories matter, and I’m grateful to support their growth as journalists.”

According to the JEA website, the annual award recognizes those “demonstrating a commitment to cultural awareness and encouraging a multicultural approach with its student media staff, media production and/or community.”

“It has been clear that La Sana desires to make Wekiva a place where all students feel seen, valued and engaged,” said Varsity Brands yearbook sales representative Teenie Reddeck to the JEA. “Even though counselor placement often determines who ends up in the yearbook class, she works intentionally with the students she has, helping them grow as storytellers and ensuring that a wide range of voices and experiences shape the book.”

Courtesy of La Sana Groome La Sana Groome and Hakeem Norgaisse set up a camera and recording equipment to interview Rashad Jones, owner of Big Lee’s BBQ.

Wekiva High colleague Elgatha-Ethel Lee praised Groome for inclusive work.

“She invites their perspectives into editorial decisions, integrates cultural and identity-based narratives into the yearbook, and implements inclusive practices that reflect the full spectrum of the Wekiva High School community,” Lee told the JEA. “From highlighting underrepresented clubs and cultural celebrations to mentoring students on ethical storytelling, her approach transforms the yearbook into a platform for equity and inclusion.”

The JEA and the National Scholastic Press Association (NSPA) will honor Groome in Minneapolis at the JEA/NSPA National High School Journalism Convention, which occurs April 16-18.