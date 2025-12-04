Wekiva wrestling ready to run in 2025-26 season 

The Wekiva Mustangs wrestling team is coming off their greatest season, capturing the first Metro West Championship in school history. They went 8-3 last year and ran through everyone in their Metro tournament. Three individuals were medalists in their respective weight classes.

Now, it’s time for an encore.

Head Coach Lenin Vazquez is in his 12th season at Wekiva, 24th overall. He coaches with his old head coach, Tony Imbriani, who has coached the sport for 42 years. They bring championship experience, and a tough mentality off which their wrestlers feed.

Vazquez is drilling three important traits into his wrestlers to get back to the top of their division

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean taking down Coach Lenin in live drill

“Consistency, discipline, focus,” he said. “Consistency, discipline, focus is what brought us the title last year, and we’re gonna see what happens with this group. But I feel good about the way they’re wrestling and practicing right now.”

The coaches are amped for their 215-pound captain, Elijah Jean, to excel past what he’s already accomplished. Jean is also hyped for the season, with his sights set on his best showing.

“I want to go undefeated.” Jean said “This season I want to win it all. I don’t care about revenge. Going undefeated and pinning every opponent I go against this season is all I want.”

After wrestling varsity for the past three years, Jean is excited to go up against both the new and old foes his weight class has to offer.

Vinnie Cammarano Jeremiah Demosthene tries to break free from Anthony Darwin

Last season he was first team all-Metro, an overall Metro silver medalist, district bronze medalist, and earned medals in other important tournaments throughout the year. He is the seventh ranked 215-pounder in the state of Florida.

Senior co-captain Jeremiah Demosthene wrestles at 113 pounds. Last season, he earned all-team honors as the Metro West champion in his class. He said he just wants to work harder after falling short in the overall Metro Conference tournament.

“I definitely want to be Metro champ,” he said. “I want to get a spot in regionals and qualify for states this year.”

Vinnie Cammarano Samuel Pierre tangled up in neutral with Derek Campos

Senior Samuel Pierre is another co-captain and one to look out for this season. In the 150-pound weight class, he earned a silver in the Metro West and placed fourth overall in the Metro.

“My main goal right now is to win metros and make it to the state tournament for sure,” he said.

Junior, Alina Quinde Rivera earned her stripes as the girls captain and is highly respected for her strong mentality and great wrestling ability. Coach Imbriani said she beat some of the boys around in practice last season and dominated in competition whenever she had the chance. She loves wrestling and is excited for the season ahead.

Vinnie Cammarano Alina Quinde Rivera faces off with Terell Davis in live drill

“I want to win as many matches as I possibly can.” Rivera said. “I love the drive that wrestling brings me. What excites me is the fight in each match and seeing how much I work towards. Also, getting the win of course!”

Coach Vazquez emphasized the importance of both developing the young and inexperienced wrestlers on the roster, while also focusing on his top three senior captains’ success.

“We have a lot of guys with no experience, so we want them to learn the sport and earn some success, especially towards the end of the season.” Vazquez said. “The main focus is to get our top three seniors to state and get them to place as high as they can”

Vazquez circled the FHSAA District Duels on Jan. 10, and the Metro Tournament on Feb. 2 as the highlight events for his team that he wants to do well in. Their first action will take place in the Golden Triangle Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 13, in Mount Dora.

See more photos below!

Vinnie Cammarano Coach Lenin Vazquez guiding Jeremiah Demosthene through a hold

Vinnie Cammarano Mustangs digging deep through end of practice sprints

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean and coach Lenin Vazquez drill together

Vinnie Cammarano Elijah Jean seventh ranked 215 pounder in Florida