Wekiva wrestling captains dominate in District Dual

The Wekiva Mustangs entered Saturday’s FHSAA Wrestling District Duals, knowing the odds were stacked against them.

Short-handed by injuries and illness over the holiday break, Wekiva brought just 13 wrestlers to the bracketed team tournament and was without 150-pound co-captain Samuel Pierre. That meant forfeits were inevitable.

Wekiva opened the day against Timber Creek team in the first round. After a couple of tough losses, the Mustangs were forced to give up three forfeits.

Captain Elijah Jean provided a momentum jolt, dominating his matchup and securing a pin in 51 seconds.

One of the most emotional moments of the dual came from Landonn Schultz. He showed out in the first round, 8-3, with two takedowns and controlled the majority of the period. In the second, Schultz showed resilience. After a mistake sent him to his back, he survived a pin attempt for the final 28 seconds of the period. In the third, he sprawled on a shot, flipped his opponent with crisp technique and finished a statement pin.

His father coached from the stands, his brother watched via FaceTime, and his mother later called it the best match of his career.

“We’re very excited for him,” his father, Treyy, said.

“He didn’t win a single match last season, and now he’s got three wins. It’s been a big confidence booster… we’re very proud, blessed and happy to see him beginning to excel and grow as a young man.”

Jeremiah Demosthene added a controlled pin at the end of the first period, and sophomore Terell Davis pulled off one of the day’s biggest upsets. Trailing 6-0 to an older opponent, Davis flipped him to his back late in the period and held on for a stunning comeback pin. Despite the effort, Wekiva dropped the team match.

In the consolation round against Winter Park, Ahmir Restituyo gave a state qualifier a strong battle but couldn’t pull through. Jean continued his dominance, walking down his opponent and pinning him in just 11 seconds — a new school record, breaking his previous mark of 14 seconds.

Schultz earned a forfeit win, and Demosthene bumped up to 120 pounds and pinned his opponent in 55 seconds. They lost the shorter team match by a few points.

Wekiva closed the day against Lake Howell with its strongest team performance. Evan Wilkerson and Shultz won by forfeit, while Restituyo earned a pin after a takedown reversal late in the first period. Manny Mobayo had a huge moment, kick-rolling through his opponent from bottom position and securing a pin before the horn.

Jean once again stole the spotlight, lifting and slamming his opponent straight to his back for a pin in 27 seconds. Demosthene added another quick pin in 23 seconds, and Davis earned a forfeit. Alina Quintez Rivera, hungry for a match, picked up a win via forfeit after the boy in her weight class refused to wrestle her. This sealed the team victory.

Jean said his approach stays the same regardless of opponent.

“I like flowing and seeing what my opponent is gonna give me,” he said. “I work defensive at first and whatever opening he gives me is what I take.”

Despite the record-setting pace, Jean said he’s focused on endurance moving forward.

“The time doesn’t really matter to me,” he said. “I want to be able to go the third period and not get gassed out. I just want to wrestle.”

Head coach Lenin Vazquez praised his team’s response under difficult circumstances.

“The kids showed up on time, prepared,” Lenin said. “They were respectful, and they gave 100% effort…they bought into the system and we’re getting better.”

Looking ahead, Lenin emphasized health and refinement.

“We’ve just got to keep them healthy and keep fine-tuning,” he said. “Those guys are on track as the competition gets better.”

Wekiva’s next varsity appearance will be on Saturday morning in the War Eagle Tournament at Poinciana High School.

