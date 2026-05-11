Wekiva track medals at the state meet

Wekiva’s girls track team closed its season with multiple podium finishes under the bright lights and falling rain of the FHSAA Class 4A State Track and Field Championships on Saturday at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva 4x100m girls relay team flashes their bronze medals at the podium

Competing in Jacksonville against the top athletes in the state, the Mustangs delivered top-five relay finishes in both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays, while sophomore Te’Ariel Harley earned an individual state medal in the 100-meter hurdles.

Head coach Donette Taylor said simply qualifying for the state meet at the Class 4A level is an accomplishment on its own.

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“All the girls were amazing,” Taylor said. “It’s very difficult to even get to a 4A state meet, so I am so proud of them. Third in the 4-by-1 and fifth in the 4-by-4 — I can’t wait to see what they do next year.”

The day opened with junior Tamea Foster competing in the long jump, where she battled through a difficult outing that featured four no-fall attempts against an elite field.

Wekiva’s first major breakthrough came in the 100-meter hurdles, where Harley raced to an eighth-place finish in 14.30 seconds, securing a podium medal against one of the strongest sprint hurdle groups in Florida.

Te’Ariel Harley places top 8 in the 100m hurdle to put her on the podium and award her a state medal.

Harley later returned for the 400-meter hurdles, but after competing in multiple grueling events in a short span, she cramped up and was unable to finish the race.

Despite the difficult ending to her final event, Harley’s performance throughout the season helped establish her as one of the state’s top all-around hurdlers as she finishes her sophomore year.

The Mustangs then turned their attention to the sprint events.

Senior Soriah Hicks competed in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash, finishing 16th in the 100 and 17th in the 200 while also running relay legs in between, and after both events.

Freshman Akira Wise continued her breakout debut season with a strong showing in the 200-meter dash, placing third in her heat with a time of 24.40 seconds and finishing 11th overall in the state.

Vinnie Cammarano Akira Wise finishes third in her heat in the 200m race

Wise said reaching the state meet as a freshman validated the hard work she put in throughout the year.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Wise said. “For my first year in high school, I think my whole season has been amazing, despite all the breaks and injuries and stuff.”

The freshman sprinter said her growth came from maintaining discipline during practice.

“I train hard, and when I’m at practice, I do what I have to do,” she said. “Because what you put into practice is ultimately what you get out at the meets. Just expect to see legendary stuff through the next three years.”

Wekiva’s biggest moments came in the relays.

Soriah Hicks approaches the finish line to hand off the baton to Cebreeya

The girls 4×100 relay team of Xia Scott, Harley, Neveah Medley and Soriah Hicks sprinted to a third-place finish with a time of 46.58 seconds, earning their second straight top-three state finish.

Later in the meet, the 4×400 relay team of Scott, Cebreeya Hicks, Soriah Hicks and Wise placed fifth in 3:53.08, giving the Mustangs a third podium finish of the day.

For the seniors, the moment represented the end of years spent building the program together.

“I’m just really proud of myself and my team because we came a long way, continuously making it this far,” Scott said. “My freshman year I barely competed, so I had to build this from low to high. I’m really proud of myself.”

Cebreeya Hicks passes the baton to Akira Wise for the final leg of the girls 4×400 relay.

Scott is committed to continue her track career at Florida A&M University.

Ceebreya Hicks became emotional reflecting on her final meet with the team.

“I’m so thankful for my team,” she said. “I’ve been here all four years, every year we’ve been to states, and it’s just a blessing to have a team like this.”

Soriah Hicks, another senior leader and school record holder, said the accomplishments of the relay teams made the final state appearance even more meaningful.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva girls 4x400m relay flashes their medals at the podium

“It feels very good,” Hicks said. “We’ve been at Wekiva for four years running undefeatable for both relays. I ran both my best season times. I’m holding both school records, and it’s just sad to finally leave, especially leaving coach Taylor.”

Hicks will continue her track career at Albany State University along with her sister and said she hopes to one day reach the Olympics.

With a young core returning and multiple athletes already competing at a state level, Taylor believes the future remains bright for Wekiva track and field.

“I expect them to be even better next year,” Taylor said.