Wekiva softball stays positive through tough season

The Wekiva Mustangs softball and baseball teams played simultaneous games on Thursday night.

Diarelyz Buitrago high-fives coach Taylor McGowan after her hit up the middle

The softball team celebrated teacher’s appreciation night, where the players were able to salute their teachers and pick one as their guest of honor for the game. The baseball team had its best game of the season, firing on all cylinders for a 12-0 mercy-rule victory.

The Lady Mustangs hosted Orlando Christian Prep (5-2) and hung close through three innings before eventually falling 15-1.

Down 3-0 in the third inning, Mustangs senior catcher and leadoff hitter Makenzy McIntosh delivered one of the season’s greatest moments.

Battling in a full count, McIntosh blasted a pitch to the opposite field, deep down the first base line. As the ball bounced and hit the fence, McIntosh blazed around the bases, and third base coach Niaja Griffin waved her home. She raced across the plate to beat the throw home for an inside the park home run.

“It felt really good,” McIntosh said. “I’ve been on a bit of a slump for like the last two or three games, so getting that home run was pretty nice. I wasn’t expecting it, so it totally boosted my morale. It got the team energy up, and even though we lost, we got a run on the board.”

Makenzy McIntosh claps for her teammate Diarleyz Buitrago after her single

She was surprised when she reached third base.

“Usually when I get hits like that, it’s a triple, so that’s what I assumed,” McIntosh said. “Then I heard coach yelling to go home so I just kept going and sprinted as fast as I can.”

Through the tumultuous season on the diamond for Wekiva, the team has built a strong bond. Coach Taylor McGowen said the tight-knit the group continues to have good chemistry, even through tough losses.

“We’re big on seeing the human before the athlete, and big on relationships,” McGowen said. “We may not check every box as far as winning every game and being the most skilled team, but we will be the tightest knit team every single year. We have girls that are really good teammates that are really supportive for each other, and they’ll tell you that they love cheering for each other in the dugout.”

She also talked about the team’s progression and where they stand today.

“They are coachable, and they’re making adjustments when needed. They have been learning from their mistakes, so that’s all we can ask for. They’re trying to be better than the athlete they were the day before.”

Lady Mustangs huddle in the pitching circle before the first pitch

This season at the plate, McIntosh leads the team in nearly every hitting category, including nine runs scored. Senior pitcher Arianna Garcia leads the team with 6 RBIs.

Wekiva (2-8) has five games remaining this season. The Mustangs’ next appearance will be on March 31 at home against Dr. Phillips (5-9).