Wekiva girls start basketball season 2-0

The Wekiva Mustangs girls basketball team opened the 2025 season with back-to-back wins, first earning a statement victory over Timber Creek before overwhelming Boone, 55–25, on Nov 20.

Last season, Timber Creek beat the Mustangs by 20, and head coach Jerry Middleton circled the matchup as a “revenge game” in the preseason. His team delivered, grinding out a 39–30 win behind relentless defense and calm composure late, keeping their fourth quarter lead. Jakayla Johnson led with 14 points.

“This was the very same team that went to the elite eight last year just minus one player,” Middleton said. “Timber Creek is well respected throughout the state, so that was a big accomplishment for us.”

Vinnie Cammarano Alexis Hill feelin good after nailing the triple

He added that backing up the high-emotion victory with a strong performance the very next night showed growth a year removed from a season filled with injuries and mid-year instability.

“That was the biggest takeaway,” he said. “To be up so high from a big game and the big crowd, now come back the next game with not as much energy in the gym and still stick to the principles, that’s what helps us be successful.”

Wekiva carried that maturity into the meeting with Boone, using defense as its anchor once again.

Boone’s Naima Durandisse opened the scoring with six quick points, helping the Braves to an 11–8 lead after the first quarter. But Wekiva flipped the game immediately in the second.

Jakayla Johnson started the frame with a baseline jumper before Tiana Washington knocked down two free throws to give Wekiva its first lead. Johnson then buried a corner 3 off a kick-out from Makayla Bell in the post, prompting a Boone timeout with the Mustangs up 15–11.

Vinnie Cammarano Jakayla Johnson at the free throw line

Out of the break, Johnson hit another 3, and junior guard Ja’niya Poole scored on a crafty drive to stretch the lead. Wekiva closed the half on a 12–0 run, taking a 20-13 lead to the locker room as five different Mustangs collected steals during the defensive surge.

Freshman Alexis Hill drilled a 3 to open the second half, followed by a forced 10-second violation that led to yet another Johnson 3. Moments later, Johnson finished through contact in the paint, pushing the lead into double digits.

The Mustangs outscored Boone 18–4 in the quarter and led 38–17 entering the fourth.

With the Mustangs pressing every possession, Bell picked off her third steal of the night and scored, then found Hill with an outlet pass for another basket. After two more Johnson free throws, the lead stretched to 26 before Middleton emptied the bench. In the final three quarters, Wekiva outscored Boone 47–14.

Middleton said the message at the first break was to push through fatigue.

Vinnie Cammarano Ja’niya Poole finishes through contact

“Don’t allow fatigue to change the expectations of what the standard is,” he said. “The standard is to defend, sooner or later we’ll impose our will.”

Johnson led the way with 21 points, three rebounds and three steals. Bell filled the stat sheet with 11 points, four assists and three steals. Hill added eight points, six rebounds and three steals, while Washington and Paris Blackwood provided key rebounding.

After a 2–0 start, he believes this group is capable of far more.

“Everything we need is in the locker room,” Middleton said. “As long as we take care of the little things, the big things take care of themselves. The only thing that can stop Wekiva, is Wekiva.”

Wekiva heads to the National Hoopfeast Thanksgiving Tournament to face Balboa and Palm Harbor University on Nov. 28-29, at Wiregrass Ranch Sports Complex in Wesley Chapel.