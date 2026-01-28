Wekiva girls defense keys 41-point blowout on senior night

Wekiva made sure senior night was one to remember, overwhelming Winter Springs with relentless defense and balanced scoring in a 59-18 victory.

Before tipoff, the Mustangs honored seniors Paris Blackwood, Jasmine Pooler, Makayla Bell, and Tiana Washington. Once the ball went up, the seniors helped set the tone early as Wekiva used a full-court press to jump out to a commanding first-quarter lead.

Vinnie Cammarano Senior Lady Mustangs pose with their coaches

Jakayla Johnson opened the scoring with a steal and layup on the Mustangs’ first possession. Winter Springs did not record a field goal in the quarter, as Wekiva’s pressure forced multiple turnovers.

Pooler attacked the lane for an early basket, and Alexis Hill added a putback after grabbing her own rebound. A series of steals and transition finishes followed, capped by a bounce pass from Bell to Blackwood for a layup. She then swooshed a mid-range jumper after another Johnson steal.

Vinnie Cammarano File photo of Jasmine Pooler prepared to make a defensive stop

By the end of the first quarter, Wekiva had built a 16-1 advantage.

The Mustangs continued their dominance in the second quarter, answering Winter Springs’ first 3-pointer with efficient offense and more defensive pressure. Pooler knocked down a jumper, then followed it with a steal and fast-break layup. Blackwood sparked another sequence by diving for a loose ball and tipping it to Pooler, who led Johnson for an easy transition basket.

Bell orchestrated the offense, finding Hill inside for a finish before delivering a touch pass that led to a Hill 3-pointer. Pooler then drilled a contested 3 of her own and later added another from the corner after a drive-and-kick pass from Bell. Johnson closed the half with a triple of her own, and Bell finished the second quarter by posting up and firing a cross-court pass to Hill for another 3 at the buzzer.

Vinnie Cammarano Wekiva Mustangs hold up signs on their bench for the seniors

Wekiva outscored Winter Springs 27-13 in the second quarter to take a commanding 43-14 lead into halftime. Pooler led all scorers with 14 points and three steals in the opening half alone.

With the game firmly in control, Wekiva eased its defensive pressure in the second half but continued to move the ball and attack in transition. Washington opened the third quarter with two free throws, and Pooler finished through contact on a fast break as the Mustangs pushed their lead to 53-16.

In the fourth quarter, Johnson opened with a finger-roll layup before Bell connected from beyond the arc midway through the period. Pooler sealed the win with a free throw in the closing minutes, completing a 41-point senior night victory.

Pooler finished her senior night with 21 points, five steals, and four assists. Hill recorded 14 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, while Johnson added 10 points and three steals. Bell contributed seven points, seven assists, and five steals in a complete all-around performance.

The win marked Wekiva’s fourth straight victory, improving the Mustangs to 13-10 on the season. They currently sit fourth in the region, placing them in strong position heading into the regional tournament. Wekiva was set to close the regular season Wednesday night against Lake Highland Prep, with scores unavailable at press.