Wekiva flag football beats Bishop Moore

After a tough stretch before spring break, Wekiva’s flag football team restored its momentum with disciplined defense and a clutch late drive to seal a 13-6 win over Bishop Moore.

The Hornets (7-5) struck first, capitalizing on their opening drive with a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead. From there, both defenses settled in as possessions were limited and neither side could find consistent rhythm through the rest of the first quarter.

Ayonna Hunt disrupts the pocket and pressures the Bishop Moore QB

Wekiva (5-4) made its mark on the first play of the second quarter.

Quarterback Kiamora Antrum dropped back behind midfield and launched a perfectly placed deep ball down the left sideline to Makayla Bell, who caught it in stride for a touchdown to tie the game at 6-6.

Bishop Moore responded with a strong drive, picking up two first downs before facing fourth down at Wekiva’s 30-yard line. The Mustangs brought pressure, forcing a stop to regain possession.

Wekiva’s offense stalled on its next series, but the defense stepped up again, forcing a three-and-out before the two-minute warning.

Shayla Williams picked up a short gain, and Antrum found Bell across the middle for 12 yards to move past midfield. Another short run set up a late push, and Wekiva called timeout with 26 seconds left.

Makayla Bell hyped up after her game tying touchdown catch and run in the second quarter against Bishop Moore

Looking to take the lead before halftime, Antrum went back to Bell on a deep route, but the pass was intercepted to end the threat. On the final play of the half, Jayla Bernard came away with an interception to keep the game tied heading into the break.

The second half turned into a battle for field position.

Wekiva’s opening drive ended in a punt, but Paris Blackwood flipped the field with a deep kick. Bishop Moore gained some yards, but a false start penalty on fourth down forced a punt.

The Mustangs had a chance to capitalize but turned it over on their first play, as a pass up the sideline intended for Bell was intercepted.

Wekiva’s defense continued to respond. Ayonna Hunt made a key stop in the backfield for a loss, then followed it up with another strong defensive play to force a punt.

Makayla Bell catches the ball at midfield in between a swarm of Hornets

Late in the third quarter, Wekiva began to find rhythm offensively. Antrum connected with Iyianna Bridgman-Johnson on a short out route, then rolled right and found Blackwood 15 yards up the field. Blackwood fought through contact and advanced to the Bishop Moore 35 as the quarter came to an end.

The Hornets opened the fourth with tackles in the backfield, stopping the Mustang surge and forcing a punt to keep the game tied.

Wekiva’s defense answered once again. An incomplete pass followed by a sack from Hunt set up a third-down stop, forcing another Bishop Moore punt and giving the Mustangs a chance to take control late.

Bell sparked the drive with a catch over the middle, slipping past defenders for a big gain down to the 21-yard line. Bernard followed with another strong play, turning a short pass into a run to the 10-yard line.

Ayonna Hunt runs back to celebrate with her team after her game-winning touchdown catch against Bishop Moore

On first-and-goal, Wekiva stayed aggressive. After a timeout by Bishop Moore, the Mustangs ran a quick pass to Hunt near the sideline, setting up a second chance just yards from the goal line.

Moments later, Hunt took a similar play across the goal line for the go-ahead touchdown. Antrum added the extra point on a quarterback sneak, giving Wekiva a 13-6 lead with less than four minutes remaining.

After Bishop Moore picked up a late first down, the Mustangs tightened up again to force negative yardage and a punt. They ran for a first down, allowing them to kneel out the clock for the victory.

Assistant coach Edison Alexis said the win was a result of execution and confidence.

“This felt real good,” he said. “We got off our losing streak. Quick passes and going to our best players — that’s what really worked out for us today.”

He also pointed to the team’s growth as the season has progressed.

“The girls have improved a lot week to week,” Edison said. “They’ve been working really hard, trusting their teammates, coming to practice locked in, and that showed tonight when we got the win.”

Vinnie Cammarano Kiamora Antrum quarterback sneaks through the defense and dives across the goalline to convert the point after the touchdown